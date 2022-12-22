LAS ANIMAS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Following significant Las Animas helium gas discoveries in 2022, Blue Star Helium Ltd (OTCQB:BSNLF)( ASX:BNL, Financial) is approaching approval of its first four development wells, nearby the Model Dome Helium gas field.

A further 13 wells are in the pipeline for approval from December 2022 to May 2023. An additional 19 permits are following in the application process.

Blue Star Helium Limited (BNL, formerly Big Star Energy Limited) is an independent helium exploration and production company, headquartered in Australia, with operations and exploration in North America. Blue Star's strategy is to provide its shareholders with exposure to multiple high-value helium projects in North America.

Independent Investment Research (ASIC Licensed) in a recently produced overview and analysis of Blue Star places a base valuation of A$0.13 per share based on conservative assumptions. A Net Present Value estimate is as high as $A0.25 per share. Importantly, additional production wells are expected to come on stream after the wells used in the evaluation.

Cash on hand is around $A9 Million, no debt, with low capital development scenarios being considered.

Helium sales contracts are expected as drilling is completed to capitalize on premium pricing dynamics of the current high value helium market.

The report notes that Sproule has assigned contingent resource to the Voyager discovery and an additional contingent resource estimate is underway for its discoveries at Galactica/Pegasus. The Company will soon be rolling out its plan development for its Las Animas helium project.

The report also provides insights into the global helium industry and peer group comparison.

A copy of the 37 page full report with assumptions for valuation and price target is available at www.independentinvestmentresearch.com.au at no charge. The report may also be viewed on the Company's LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-star-helium-limited/

