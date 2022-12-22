Blue Star Helium Ltd Accelerates Colorado Drilling Development

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LAS ANIMAS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Following significant Las Animas helium gas discoveries in 2022, Blue Star Helium Ltd (OTCQB:BSNLF)(

ASX:BNL, Financial) is approaching approval of its first four development wells, nearby the Model Dome Helium gas field.

A further 13 wells are in the pipeline for approval from December 2022 to May 2023. An additional 19 permits are following in the application process.

Blue Star Helium Limited (BNL, formerly Big Star Energy Limited) is an independent helium exploration and production company, headquartered in Australia, with operations and exploration in North America. Blue Star's strategy is to provide its shareholders with exposure to multiple high-value helium projects in North America.

Independent Investment Research (ASIC Licensed) in a recently produced overview and analysis of Blue Star places a base valuation of A$0.13 per share based on conservative assumptions. A Net Present Value estimate is as high as $A0.25 per share. Importantly, additional production wells are expected to come on stream after the wells used in the evaluation.

Cash on hand is around $A9 Million, no debt, with low capital development scenarios being considered.

Helium sales contracts are expected as drilling is completed to capitalize on premium pricing dynamics of the current high value helium market.

The report notes that Sproule has assigned contingent resource to the Voyager discovery and an additional contingent resource estimate is underway for its discoveries at Galactica/Pegasus. The Company will soon be rolling out its plan development for its Las Animas helium project.

The report also provides insights into the global helium industry and peer group comparison.

A copy of the 37 page full report with assumptions for valuation and price target is available at www.independentinvestmentresearch.com.au at no charge. The report may also be viewed on the Company's LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-star-helium-limited/

For Further Information Contact:

Trent Spry
CEO
Blue Star Helium Ltd
[email protected]

Gavin Wendt at Independent Investment Research
[email protected]

SOURCE: Blue Star Helium Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731740/Blue-Star-Helium-Ltd-Accelerates-Colorado-Drilling-Development

img.ashx?id=731740

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.