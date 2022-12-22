JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 (including its financial statements for such year) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available through the Company's website (https://www.amdocs.com/insights/annual-report/annual-report-2022). Upon the request of a shareholder of the Company, the Company will promptly provide to such shareholder a copy of the 2022 annual report, free of charge.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contact

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/731826/Amdocs-Limited-Files-Fiscal-2022-Annual-Report



