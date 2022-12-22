MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it closed on the sale of its two-story office building located in Allen, Texas on December 8, 2022.

"We are quite pleased to have been able to execute this transaction in a challenging environment. This transaction will allow us to continue to re-deploy capital into the industrial sector, consistent with our recycling initiatives," stated Buzz Cooper, President of Gladstone Commercial.

"Avison Young did a tremendous job finding a buyer," added Perry Finney, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial. "We are quite pleased with the outcome and the value we created for our shareholders."

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2022, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 137 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 17.2 million square feet. For additional information, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

