CDW Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Managing Digital Transformation Initiatives to Reduce the Cost and Complexity of Cloud Deployments

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2022

CDW's ability to assist clients in addressing their priorities across two years of unparalleled supply difficulties due to COVID-19 supports the success of its business model.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the digital transformation services industry, and, based on its findings, recognizes CDW with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The company offers extensive products and services, including hardware, software, and integrated information technology (IT) solutions such as cloud, security, application development, hybrid infrastructure, and digital experience. It leverages its legacy in hardware and software to offer full-stack solutions that span end-users, devices, data centers, the cloud, and DevOps. The company leads some of the most significant digital transformation projects and is a preferred digital transformation partner for some of the world's most respected brands.

CDW_Award.jpg

CDW's comprehensive portfolio of products and services addresses the entirety of an enterprise's digital lifecycle. CDW's Amplified™ Services focuses on the shifting migration, rationalization of workloads, automation, provisioning, and instrumenting environments for dynamic capacity planning, enhanced performance, and security. Amplified™ Services leverage CDW's strength as one of the best global supply chain providers in technology to help clients understand and manage their supply chain challenges through analytics and instrumentation. With 4,500 sellers, over 1,000 brands across 150 countries, over 1,000 architects, 2,000 engineering experts, and 1,000 technical personnel, CDW meets and supports its customers virtually and on-site.

Anisha Vinny, Frost & Sullivan's Senior Industry Analyst, noted, "The company's impressive growth momentum and trajectory testify to its customer-centric approach, revolutionary technology solutions, and exceptional operational strategies, earning its clients' trust and loyalty and enabling it to capture market share."

CDW provides exceptional 24/7 service through its dedicated team of experts and supports customers with extended maintenance and claims for devices such as laptops, printers, tablets, and monitors. The company offers data center maintenance plans through contracts and custom support programs designed to consolidate service renewal dates with the inclusion of multiple vendors. In addition to technical experts who work directly with clients, CDW helps organizations fill hiring gaps with technical staffing services so clients can be more agile and adjust as their business needs change. An internal technology team can access experts, from help desk to systems analysts, without committing full-time employees to budget.

"CDW's acquisitions employ highly qualified technologists with specialized certifications equipped to navigate complex digital transformation and cloud needs. The company avails lots of helpful information to clients through newsletters, podcasts, reports, webinars, and whitepapers, offering immense customer value," stated John Sisemore, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. With its customer-centric approach and strong overall performance, CDW earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the digital transformation services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Lindsey Whitaker
P: 1.210.477.8457
E: [email protected]

About CDW
CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 15,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $24 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Contact:
Sara Granack
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(847) 419-7411
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA66039&sd=2022-12-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdw-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-managing-digital-transformation-initiatives-to-reduce-the-cost-and-complexity-of-cloud-deployments-301703547.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA66039&Transmission_Id=202212141936PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA66039&DateId=20221214
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.