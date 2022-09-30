PR Newswire

CDW's ability to assist clients in addressing their priorities across two years of unparalleled supply difficulties due to COVID-19 supports the success of its business model.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the digital transformation services industry, and, based on its findings, recognizes CDW with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The company offers extensive products and services, including hardware, software, and integrated information technology (IT) solutions such as cloud, security, application development, hybrid infrastructure, and digital experience. It leverages its legacy in hardware and software to offer full-stack solutions that span end-users, devices, data centers, the cloud, and DevOps. The company leads some of the most significant digital transformation projects and is a preferred digital transformation partner for some of the world's most respected brands.

CDW's comprehensive portfolio of products and services addresses the entirety of an enterprise's digital lifecycle. CDW's Amplified™ Services focuses on the shifting migration, rationalization of workloads, automation, provisioning, and instrumenting environments for dynamic capacity planning, enhanced performance, and security. Amplified™ Services leverage CDW's strength as one of the best global supply chain providers in technology to help clients understand and manage their supply chain challenges through analytics and instrumentation. With 4,500 sellers, over 1,000 brands across 150 countries, over 1,000 architects, 2,000 engineering experts, and 1,000 technical personnel, CDW meets and supports its customers virtually and on-site.

Anisha Vinny, Frost & Sullivan's Senior Industry Analyst, noted, "The company's impressive growth momentum and trajectory testify to its customer-centric approach, revolutionary technology solutions, and exceptional operational strategies, earning its clients' trust and loyalty and enabling it to capture market share."

CDW provides exceptional 24/7 service through its dedicated team of experts and supports customers with extended maintenance and claims for devices such as laptops, printers, tablets, and monitors. The company offers data center maintenance plans through contracts and custom support programs designed to consolidate service renewal dates with the inclusion of multiple vendors. In addition to technical experts who work directly with clients, CDW helps organizations fill hiring gaps with technical staffing services so clients can be more agile and adjust as their business needs change. An internal technology team can access experts, from help desk to systems analysts, without committing full-time employees to budget.

"CDW's acquisitions employ highly qualified technologists with specialized certifications equipped to navigate complex digital transformation and cloud needs. The company avails lots of helpful information to clients through newsletters, podcasts, reports, webinars, and whitepapers, offering immense customer value," stated John Sisemore, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. With its customer-centric approach and strong overall performance, CDW earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the digital transformation services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 15,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $24 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

