SmartNews Selects Magnite as Preferred SSP in the US and Implements Demand Manager Mobile

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Magnite’s Demand Manager Mobile lifts SmartNews’ programmatic ad spend

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell side advertising platform, today announced that SmartNews, Inc., a global leader in redefining information and news discovery, has selected Magnite as their preferred SSP in the US and implemented Magnite’s Demand Manager mobile app solution, resulting in a large lift to SmartNews’ programmatic advertising business. Buyers can now access SmartNews inventory through a transparent Prebid pipeline.

SmartNews’ mission is to revolutionize the way consumers engage with and discover information through their support of diverse, high quality journalistic sources. With Magnite’s Demand Manager Mobile, a fully open source Prebid Mobile SDK-based header bidding solution, SmartNews can add higher cost-per-thousand CPM bids to their ad server on a per-impression basis without sacrificing existing revenue structures. Demand Manager Mobile supports SmartNews’ efforts to streamline access to information, creating an ecosystem that benefits consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike.

“As we were looking for a more efficient and transparent way to monetize our mobile inventory, Demand Manager Mobile has proven to be the ideal solution,” said Adam Sadur, Head of Programmatic at SmartNews. “The Prebid SDK was easy to implement and as a Prebid.org co-founder, the Magnite team always provided meaningful and exceptional support and guidance throughout the process. The robust reporting features allow us to make decisions based on clear, transparent reporting and we’ve seen a meaningful improvement to our bottom line as a result.”

“Magnite has successfully implemented Demand Manager for various publishers and we are pleased to now be working with SmartNews to provide them with access to Prebid SDK solutions,” said Ken Harada, Managing Director of Japan at Magnite. “With Demand Manager’s expanded ability to support various ad servers, we look forward to helping SmartNews grow their business and demand sources to enhance monetization.”

About Magnite
We’re Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About SmartNews
Founded in 2012, SmartNews is a leading global information and news discovery company, dedicated to delivering quality information to the people who need it. SmartNews provides news that matters to millions of users thanks to its unique machine learning technology and relationships with over 3,000 global publisher partners. For more information or to download the app, visit: www.smartnews.com

Media Contacts:
Megan Hughes
[email protected]

David Pedersen
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcxNDczMyM1MzE0MTQ2IzIwMTc0MzE=
Magnite-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.