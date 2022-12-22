Fujitsu donates office furniture to Cambodian public institutions to promote sustainable practices

1 minutes ago
TOKYO, Dec 15, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it donated office furniture that is no longer being used including desks, chairs and cabinets to Cambodian public institutions through the Cambodian Embassy in Japan.


Loading of donations


Fujitsu has been promoting new working styles in its offices under its "Work Life Shift" initiative and introduced the concept of a "Borderless Office," under which employees can choose to work from locations including their home, hub offices, or satellite offices. In the spirit of this initiative and to support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Fujitsu decided to donate office furniture from its offices in Japan after the introduction of the Borderless Office to Cambodian public institutions to contribute to the improvement of the country's work environment and promote sustainable practices.

Furniture will be evaluated by office furniture manufacturers before the donation to ensure that the donated pieces are still in good condition and can still be used.

With this initiative, Fujitsu not only promotes the efficient reuse of resources, but also contributes to the reduction of waste in its business.

Overview of the donation
Recipient: National and public institutions of Cambodia
Items donated: 155 furniture pieces including office desks, chairs, cabinets
Total amount donated: Approximately 3.7 tons (volume approximately 65 m3)

Kem Borivath, Second Secretary, Embassy of Cambodia in Japan, comments:
"The donated office furniture will help local government offices to save costs for public services and the modernization of local organizations. It also contributes to the development of public services throughout the whole country. Donations will be given preferably to departments requiring office furniture, including the environmental departments of state government offices. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Fujitsu for the donation of office furniture to our country. I hope that Fujitsu will continue with this project and help to drive the development of our country."

Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose -- "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" -- is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

