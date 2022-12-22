MHIENG Awarded Pre-FEED Contract for Carbon Capture Plant at a Cement Production Facility in UK

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
MHI_new.jpg

-- The Project Will Have the Ability to Capture and Store 800,000 Tonnes of CO2 Per Year --

- Pre-FEED for the UK's first CO2 capture initiative in the cement industry
- Expanding applications of proprietary CO2 capture technologies in hard-to-abate industries help in achieving carbon neutrality on a global scale

TOKYO, Dec 15, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has been appointed by Hanson UK(1), a leading supplier of low carbon heavy building materials, to deliver the preliminary front-end engineering design (Pre-FEED) for a CO2 capture plant at its Padeswood cement works located in Flintshire, Wales.


Low_MHI221215021.jpg
Padeswood cement plant (photo courtesy of Hanson UK)


The newly awarded Pre-FEED represents MHIENG's third project involving CO2 capture at a cement plant, following a carbon capture and storage (CCS) feasibility study for Lehigh Cement Company in Alberta, Canada, and a CO2 capture demonstration testing program currently underway for Tokuyama Corporation in Japan(2).

The project is part of a comprehensive effort to decarbonize the UK's cement industry. This plan constitutes the UK-based cement industry's first adoption of CCS technology.

This Pre-FEED is part of a project that will deliver a CO2 capture plant to the Padeswood Works. Once operational, the plant will capture 800,000 tonnes of CO2 per year and the plan is to store it in spent gas fields off the coast of North West England.

MHIENG will support the project by carrying out the Pre-FEED of a CO2 capture plant applying its "Advanced KM CDR Process," CO2 capture technology jointly developed with The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

The UK Government has set ambitious targets for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To achieve this goal, it has been building the necessary infrastructure, including CCUS clusters that encompass all aspects of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) for implementation at designated industrial zones. In October 2021 HyNet and East Coast Clusters were selected as the Track 1 CCUS clusters by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). This project was subsequently shortlisted in August 2022 for potential funding when it was selected among a total of twenty CCUS and CCUS-enabled hydrogen projects chosen by BEIS to advance to the due diligence phase of its Track 1 Phase 2 cluster sequencing programme. Operational commencement of the CO2 capture plant at the Padeswood Works is targeted for 2027.

MHIENG promotes the adoption of CO2 capture technologies in diverse industrial applications globally: not only in conventional thermal power plants and chemical plants, but also in biomass power plants, steel mills, waste to energy plants, gas engines, ships, and amongst other applications. MHI Group is currently strengthening its position in the Energy Transition, and the development of a CO2 solutions ecosystem is a core component of those initiatives. MHI Group will continue to help achieve wide-scale greenhouse gas emission reduction by introducing its high-performance CO2 capture technology globally. It will also press ahead in developing new solutions to contribute to global environment protection.

(1) Hanson UK is the UK group subsidiary of Heidelberg Materials, one of the largest building materials manufacturers in the world based in Heidelberg, Germany.
(2) For further information on these projects, see:
www.mhi.com/news/21012102.html
www.mhi.com/news/22032901.html

About MHIENG's CO2 capture technologies

MHIENG (originally MHI) has been developing the KM CDR Process (Kansai Mitsubishi Carbon Dioxide Recovery Process) and the Advanced KM CDR Process in collaboration with Kansai Electric Power since 1990, and today MHIENG stands as a global leader in this field. As of December 2022, the company has delivered 14 plants adopting the KM CDR Process, and two more are currently under construction. The Advanced KM CDR Process, selected for the Padeswood cement plant project, uses KS-21, which incorporates technological improvements over the KS-1 solvent adopted at all 14 of the commercial CO2 capture plants MHIENG has delivered to date. The advanced version offers superior regeneration efficiency and lower deterioration than KS-1, and it has been verified to provide excellent energy saving performance, reduce operation costs, and result in low amine emissions.

For further information on MHIENG's CO2 capture plants: www.mhi.com/products/engineering/co2plants.html

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.



Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.