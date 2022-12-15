New Holland Straddle Tractor Concept wins German Design Award 2023

London, December 15, 2022

The Straddle Tractor Concept from New Holland Agriculture, a global brand of CNH Industrial, has won the gold medal for Excellent Product Design at the German Design Awards 2023. This prestigious award is given by the German Design Council (est. 1953) to products that display outstanding innovation and a seamless marriage of form and function.

New Holland partnered with Pininfarina, the internationally renowned design house, to develop the Straddle Tractor Concept. The tractor is designed to tackle the demanding constraints posed by narrow vineyards – which are renowned for producing high-quality, high-value wines from grapes grown in rows less than 1.5 meters wide, often on steep slopes. Inspired by the shape of a champagne flute, the design of the tractor is a tribute to our grape-growing customers.

The concept has also been created as ready for electric traction. This reflects New Holland’s commitment to more productive and sustainable agriculture, and its focus on alternative fueled machines for a better future.

This award is the latest recognition of the Company’s continued excellence in industry-leading design and innovation.

CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

