WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Ferguson plc ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP")

PDMR/Executive Director

Total no. of Shares sold

K Murphy

20,856

I Graham

639

S Long

714

On December 13, 2022, Mr Murphy, Mr Graham and Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy only the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting of their conditional awards under the LTIP which vested on December 5, 2022. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,422.2791 pence per Share.

The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual and as a result of the vesting, Mr Murphy received a dividend equivalent accrual of 2,455 shares. Mr Graham and Ms Long will receive a cash payment of the accrued dividend equivalents relating to the awards.

In accordance with the Company's 2019 Remuneration Policy, Mr Murphy will hold the remaining 25,224 Shares for a period of not less than two years.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The acquisition of shares as a result of dividend equivalents arising from the vesting of conditional shares granted in December 2019 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.002,455
GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-13; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kevin Murphy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The disposal of shares stemming from (1) the vesting of conditional shares granted in December 2019 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 and (2) the acquisition of shares as a result of dividend equivalents arising from the vesting of conditional shares granted in December 2019 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£104.22279120,856
GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£2,173,670.53

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-13; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Graham

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Counsel

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in December 2019 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£104.222791639
GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£66,598.36

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-13; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Samantha Long

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Human Resources Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in December 2019 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£104.222791714
GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£74,415.07

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-13; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Graham Middlemiss, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800

December 15, 2022

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731978/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

