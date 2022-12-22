Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) today will host an Investor Day at its headquarters in Charlotte, NC, starting at 9am EST, which will be simultaneously webcast for all investors, analysts and any other interested parties. At the event, management will provide an update on the business, including the Company’s strategic vision and long-term growth goals, which will include its initial 2026 outlook and initial commentary on 2023, as well as re-affirm its prior 2022 guidance.

Webcast Information

Krispy Kreme’s Investor Day will be available via webcast here or on the Events section of Krispy Kreme’s Investor Relations website at investors.krispykreme.com starting at 9am EST and concluding at approximately 12pm EST. A replay of the event, along with the presentation material, will be available following the conclusion of the broadcast and will also be accessible on the Events section of Krispy Kreme’s Investor Relations website.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with more than 11,000 fresh points of access.

