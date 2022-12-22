New distribution at The GIANT Company adds two Stock Keeping Units (each, a "SKU") of Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk into 148 stores and six SKUs of RightRice® Veggie Rice into 142 stores, for a total of 1,148 new Total Distribution Points ("TDP")

This new distribution enhances the presence for both Planting Hope brands in the densely populated Mid-Atlantic region of the United States

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ( TSXV:MYLK, Financial)(OTCQB:MYLKF)( FRA:J94, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that The GIANT Company is adding Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and RightRice® Veggie Rice to select store sets across the Mid-Atlantic states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. The grocer is adding Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk in shelf-stable 32oz cartons in both Barista Blend and Chocolate flavors in up to 148 stores, adding 296 TDP, and is adding RightRice® Veggie Rice in six flavors (Garlic Herb, Spanish, Original, Wild Mushroom Risotto, Creamy Parmesan Risotto, Garlic Herb Risotto) in up to 142 stores for a total of 852 new TDP. In total, this new distribution will add 1,148 TDP for Planting Hope's products.

"We're proud that The GIANT Company has selected both Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and RightRice® Veggie Rice to integrate into their curated selection of better-for-you products for their customers," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "Customers across the Mid-Atlantic states can now obtain our sesame milk and veggie rice at The GIANT Company store nearest to where they live and shop."

Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and RightRice® Veggie Rice have both achieved distribution gains in the United States and Canada throughout 2022. The Mid-Atlantic region is one of the densest and most populous areas of consumers in the United States; positioning both brands in this geography helps to access a core consumer that is looking for more plant-based and natural products as part of the growing flexitarian diet movement. ‘Flexitarian' consumers are not abandoning animal proteins altogether, but simply making conscious choices to consume more plant-based proteins in their diets, for reasons ranging from taste to nutrition to dietary and sustainability concerns.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, Barista Blend Sesamemilk, and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Products from Planting Hope brands are available in more than 10,000 doors and more than 60,000 total distribution points at grocery retailers throughout North America, and are carried by key distributors to grocery, foodservice, and cafés. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity.

For more information about Planting Hope and where to find its award-winning plant-based brands please visit plantinghopecompany.com

