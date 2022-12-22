Organon To Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Organon (NYSE: OGN), announced today that Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. PT.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at https%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Fhealthcare23%2Fsessions%2F43878-organon%2Fwebcast%3Fgpu_only%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bkiosk%3Dtrue.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the women’s health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

