Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced its participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year, and the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference.
Details of the conferences are as follows:
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Time: 3:45 PM - 4:25 PM PT
Location: Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, Borgia Room
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Fhealthcare23%2Fsessions%2F43889-consensus-cloud-solutions-inc%2Fwebcast%3Fgpu_only%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bkiosk%3Dtrue
CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year
Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Time: 9:30 AM - 10:10 AM ET
Location: Virtual
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcjs5%2Fccsi%2F1585834
25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023
Time: 3:45 PM - 4:25 PM ET
Location: Virtual
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham128%2Fccsi%2F2231962
About Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and the federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved healthcare outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.
