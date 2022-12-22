Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced its participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year, and the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Time: 3:45 PM - 4:25 PM PT

Location: Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, Borgia Room

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Fhealthcare23%2Fsessions%2F43889-consensus-cloud-solutions-inc%2Fwebcast%3Fgpu_only%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bkiosk%3Dtrue

CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Time: 9:30 AM - 10:10 AM ET

Location: Virtual

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcjs5%2Fccsi%2F1585834

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Time: 3:45 PM - 4:25 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham128%2Fccsi%2F2231962

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and the federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved healthcare outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005025/en/