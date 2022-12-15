Domino's® Embarks Into Two New International Markets: Uruguay and Latvia

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 15, 2022

Local residents can now enjoy carryout and delivery from Domino's

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is continuing to expand its global reach with openings in two new countries Uruguay and Latvia.

The first Domino's store in Latvia recently opened in the city of Riga at Deglava 100 by master franchisee Morgacita Ltd., while the first Domino's store in Uruguay opened in Montevideo at 1163 Luis Alberto de Herrera by master franchisee Alsea.

"We are thrilled to bring such a globally prominent brand like Domino's to Latvia," said Laura Tomkeviciene, chief operating officer of Morgacita Ltd. "We are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service and innovative ordering technology to our new customers. This, combined with our extremely efficient delivery and carryout, will bring much success to the Latvia market."

Domino's in Montevideo is located in the heart of Uruguay's capital and features an inviting store interior and spacious seating.

"I am very pleased to announce Alsea's entry into Uruguay with the Domino's brand, as it allows us to continue with our solid growth strategy," said Armando Torrado, CEO of Alsea.

Domino's operates in more than 90 markets worldwide, with more than half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.

"Establishing our brand in Uruguay and Latvia provides an excellent opportunity for Domino's to continue

growing globally," said Art D'Elia, executive vice president of Domino's International. "We have been on a mission to bring our delicious pizzas and unmatched customer service to more markets, including Uruguay and Latvia, and we look forward to serving new customers there."

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,500 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's global stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 75% of U.S. retail sales in 2021 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more.

