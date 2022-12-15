Verde Resources to expand leadership and management teams

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 15, 2022

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde Resources, Inc (OTC-QB: VRDR) recently expanded its growing team to now include Tengku Chanela Jamidah as Director of Strategic Initiatives and Steven Sorhus as Financial Controller.

Verde_pic_on_appointments.jpg

Verde's team now include Strategic Initiatives Director Tengku Chanela Jamidah, Financial Controller Steven Sorhus.

The appointments follow on the heels of Verde having appointed Jack Wong as its new President and CEO last October.

Jamidah, a Princess from The Malaysian Royal Family, is known as a global Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis activist, working to support legalisation across Asia Pacific. She had previously founded HALAL HEMP, inspiring halal CBD certification and adoption, and became the first AAPI and Muslim panellist at the inaugural Regennabis Conference held at the United Nations in New York earlier this year. She was also a speaker at the first Medicinal Cannabis symposium held in the Malaysian Parliament last August.

Sorhus, a Certified Public Accountant with over 10 years of experience in auditing, foreign and domestic compliance reporting, financial forecasting, and tax planning, had previously managed and consulted clients from small businesses to multinational corporations on business evaluations, streamlining accounting systems, coaching and team building. He brings to Verde a strong background in internal and external reporting compliance along with an enthusiastic embrace of new technologies and methods as part of his new fiduciary responsibilities.

Verde also appointed EMGTA LLC's directors Harvey Kaplan, Sean Marshall and Eric Bava into senior roles within the company.

With more than 25 years of international business development experience, Kaplan is an accomplished, enthusiastic, business professional used to drive best-in-class product design solutions for cosmetical, nutraceutical, medical and technology sectors.

Marshall, meanwhile, is an experienced Chief Executive Officer and consultant, specializing in turnaround situations for small to medium sized facilities. He is an accomplished negotiator in international marketplaces, particularly on logistical tactics, governmental certifications, and joint collaborations.

Bava brings 20 years of experience in efficient management from a multitude of industries in the business world that include manufacturing, distribution, and logistics. He also managed marketing, sales, product quality control and consumer satisfaction.

"These appointments are in line with our mission - Going Green and Beyond, bringing to life our aspirations of becoming a worldwide solutions leader in achieving Net Zero," said Wong. "My new teammates and I are truly embracing the century of Regeneration and Decarbonization, and the exciting work starts now."

For more information, visit www.verderesources.com and www.emgta.com

favicon.png?sn=SF65421&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verde-resources-to-expand-leadership-and-management-teams-301702834.html

SOURCE Verde Resources Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF65421&Transmission_Id=202212150723PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF65421&DateId=20221215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.