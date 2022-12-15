PR Newswire

Strategic alliance will help drive joint customers' migrations to SAP S/4HANA®

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, and Cognizant today announced a strategic alliance agreement between the two companies. Syniti will be Cognizant's solution provider of choice for data transformation delivery in driving customers' migrations to SAP S/4HANA®.

Cognizant leverages SAP® Signavio® solutions to accelerate business process transformation for customers as they move to SAP S/4HANA. Syniti's data management software, the Syniti Knowledge Platform (SKP) speeds migration to SAP S/4HANA by streamlining data transformation. As Cognizant expands its relationship with SAP, Syniti is serving as a core component to drive more data-led digital transformation and help clients realize business value.

Sold as SAP Advanced Data Migration and Management software by Syniti, SKP is data migration and integration software used by enterprises to migrate to SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors® solutions, SAP Ariba® solutions and other SAP applications. The software delivers complete, accurate, business-ready data while facilitating team collaboration, orchestration and process visibility across complex application and data migration projects to help reduce friction and improve program efficiency and effectiveness.

According to IDC, customers using SAP Advanced Data Migration and Management experience a 46% faster data migration for their transformations based on SAP S/4HANA. They also see a 314% three-year return-on-investment (ROI) and an annual average benefit of $4.16 million per organization.

Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti, said: "A massive need for data transformation underpins every digital transformation, but this process is too often time-consuming and complex. This doesn't have to be the case. Building on Cognizant's track record and extensive capabilities, we're bringing Syniti's data transformation expertise to our joint customers to deliver more value, faster and more efficiently."

Rob Vatter, executive vice president, Cognizant Enterprise Platform Services, said: "Customers are grappling with a host of manual processes when it comes to data migration, which slows down their move to SAP S/4HANA and holds them back from realizing the full value. Working with SAP Signavio solutions and Syniti, we're accelerating this timeline for our customers, ensuring a successful digital transformation that's more efficient and provides a bigger return on investment more quickly."

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

