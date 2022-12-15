Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 on stream

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 15, 2022

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP is pleased to report that production from Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 started today. Johan Sverdrup is operated by Equinor, and Aker BP has 31.6 percent working interest. Phase 2 increases Johan Sverdrup's plateau production capacity from 535,000 to 720,000 barrels per day gross, and the operator is aiming to increase this to 755,000 barrels per day.

The Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 project consists of a new platform, five new subsea systems, 28 new wells, a new module for the existing riser platform, and facilities to send power from shore to the Utsira High area. The project was delivered on time and cost, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

- We are very pleased with the work that the operator Equinor and the contractors have done on behalf of the partnership in developing this field. Delivering Phase 2 safely, on time and cost is yet another confirmation of the excellent performance, says Aker BP's CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik.

- The start-up of production from Phase 2 implies a substantial increase in the value creation from Johan Sverdrup for Aker BP and the other partners, as well as for the Norwegian society, Hersvik adds.

The Johan Sverdrup field receives power from shore through cables from Haugsneset north of Stavanger. The first cable currently supplies the first four platforms on the Johan Sverdrup field with electricity. The new cable supplies the fifth platform and the rest of the Utsira High installations, including Aker BP-operated Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen.

- With the electrification of Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen now completed, Aker BP has taken a new significant step towards our target of net zero emissions by 2030. This also consolidates our position as an industry leader when it comes to low CO2 emissions, says Hersvik.

See also:

Equinor's press release: LINK

News article about power from shore to Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen: LINK

Contacts:
Kjetil Bakken,
VP Investor Relations,
tel.: +47 918 89 889

Ole-Johan Faret,
Press Spokesperson,
tel.: +47 402 24 217

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO66910&sd=2022-12-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johan-sverdrup-phase-2-on-stream-301704116.html

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO66910&Transmission_Id=202212150736PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO66910&DateId=20221215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.