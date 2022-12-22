Prestigious American Journal of Managed Care Publishes Landmark Ontrak Treatment Effect Study

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the publishing of its Treatment Effect Study in the prestigious American+Journal+of+Managed+Care.

The published report was written by data analysts Hilary Placzek, Ph.D., MPH; Peter Bearse, Ph.D.; Bridget Darby, MS; and Marielle Garcia-Huynh in collaboration with Stanford University academics Robert Kaplan, Ph.D. and Jill Glassman, Ph.D. It highlights key results of the study undertaken to determine the effectiveness of care coaching interventions and behavioral health provider referrals like the Ontrak WholeHealth+ program, which engages high acuity populations with chronic comorbidities and underlying behavioral health conditions to drive behavior change, improve health outcomes, and lower costs.

As noted in the published study:

“A care coaching intervention that offers behavioral health (BH) provider referrals produced significant long-term savings, reductions in avoidable inpatient utilization, and increases in office visits and targeted services to treat BH conditions.

  • All-cause medical savings were driven by reductions in inpatient cost and utilization. Conversely, there were increases in all-cause office visits and BH-attributable costs.
  • Savings were sustained throughout the 24-month post index time period, indicating the durability of the program.

These results provide support for a shift toward clinical integration of BH interventions to achieve long-term savings, which is crucial as the US health care system moves toward value-based care with an increased focus on BH interventions.”

Ontrak Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Judith Feld commented, “We are gratified to see the publication of the Treatment Effect Study which validates the effectiveness of our whole-person approach in helping health plans reduce costs by lowering inappropriate utilization like inpatient care and ED visits and increasing appropriate utilization like office visits.”

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fontrakhealth.com%2Foutcomes%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005383/en/

Related Articles

