CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. ( SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced it has opened its new corporate headquarters in the historic Marshall Field building at 24 E. Washington Street in downtown Chicago, where it has been headquartered since 2001.

Over the last year, Vivid Seats entered the public markets on the NASDAQ and has achieved record revenues in each quarter since. In 2022, Vivid Seats was named to Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. It was also named to Built In Chicago's 2022 Best Places to Work in Chicago which ranks tech companies with the best employee benefits and salary.

“We are incredibly proud to have been based in Chicago for over two decades. Our new headquarters is both an investment in Vivid Seats’ current and future employees, as well as Chicago’s growing tech sector,” said Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats. “As a technology company focused on innovation, this new space supports the ongoing growth of our business and our continued focus on attracting, retaining, and fostering talent. We are passionate about enabling fans to ‘Experience It Live’ and we are intent on doing the same for our employees with our new office.”

“Vivid Seats has represented the best and brightest of Chicago’s tech sector for over two decades, and I’m thrilled that they’ve decided to invest even further in our city and state with a new state of the art headquarters,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Not only has Vivid Seats seen record revenues and strong growth, but they’re doing it while consistently ranking among the best companies for employees. Chicago is a world-class city for innovation and new ideas, and I look forward to seeing how Vivid Seats will continue to grow in that landscape.”

“Vivid Seats represents one of Chicago's most successful marketplaces and I am proud to see their growing presence with their new headquarters space in the historic Marshall Field building,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “I congratulate CEO Stan Chia and his talented team who will continue to thrive right here in Chicago.”

Vivid Seats has fully renovated the 48,000 square foot headquarters to support a scaled workforce and hybrid work model with shared and collaborative workspaces. The new headquarters includes state-of-the-art facilities and incorporates modern design, collaborative spaces, and the excitement of live events to create an innovative workplace. In addition to its famous architecture which provides an abundance of natural light and high ceilings, the historic building offers brand-new amenities including a full-service gym, coffee shop, bar, rooftop and a food court, among other benefits.

“On behalf of Chicago’s business community, we congratulate the entire Vivid Seats team on the opening of its new corporate headquarters space in the Marshall Field building,” said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO, World Business Chicago. “Vivid Seats is a great example of why Chicago’s reputation as a hub for technology and innovation continues to resonate throughout the world.”

24 E. Washington Street, the iconic Marshall Field building and home to Macy’s flagship retail store in the Loop, is a Chicago Landmark, a National Historic Landmark, and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978. It is operated by Brookfield Properties, and in 2021, Brookfield completed a major restoration and overhaul of the seven-story, 636,000-square-foot building into a unique and modern office property with 15-foot ceilings and oversized windows. The adaptive reuse of the historic building resulted in significant energy efficiency and other environmentally sustainable gains.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

