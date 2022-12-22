Procore+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the release of its 2022+Environmental%2C+Social+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+Report, which highlights the company’s guiding principles, efforts and aspirations related to ESG.

“Since Procore’s inception, our vision has been to improve the lives of everyone in construction, and we remain deeply committed to driving the industry forward and supporting the people who build our communities,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder, President, and CEO of Procore. “With today’s construction technology, it’s no longer just about building, but about building better and leaving a legacy behind for future generations, which is why we are proud to share our first ESG Report.”

The ESG Report unveils Procore's four ESG pillars: Environmental Stewardship, Our People, Social Impact and Responsible Business Practices. Key highlights from the ESG Report include:

Building a Better World

Providing customers with construction management software that helps reduce construction waste, mitigate the risk of rework and enable safer jobsites with improved quality control.

Offering integrations for ESG tools through the Procore+App+Marketplace to enable customers to measure and understand their sustainability data.

Our People and Communities

Educating the next generation of future construction professionals by providing free Procore access to 97% of American Council for Construction Education accredited undergraduate construction management programs.

Partnering with 107 new organizations to donate Procore products, and donating $250,000 to our Historically Black Colleges and Universities Scholarship Fund in partnership with the Association of General Contractors of America, in 2021.

Governance and Responsible Business Practices

Establishing oversight and management of ESG at multiple levels of the company, from the Board of Directors to a cross-functional ESG Committee that develops and drives ESG initiatives across our business operations.

Driving board diversity, with 44% of the Board of Directors identifying as female.

“At Procore, we’re committed to promoting sustainability through our environmental stewardship, social initiatives and corporate governance practices,” said Ben Singer, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary and Executive Sponsor of Procore’s ESG Committee. “While we have a lot of important work ahead of us, this inaugural ESG Report provides a valuable baseline for us to measure against and marks an important first step on our journey as we continue to work toward a more socially responsible and climate-conscious future.”

The disclosures in the ESG Report incorporate the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s Standards for the Software and Information Technology Services industry and address several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more about Procore’s ESG efforts and to view the full ESG Report, please visit Procore’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.procore.com.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

