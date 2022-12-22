CommScope Announces Launch of New Service Provider Channel Partner Distributor Program

4 minutes ago
CommScope announced today the launch of its Infrastructure Distributor Program, the first component of its new Service Provider Channel Partner Program announced last month.

The Distributor Program recognizes longstanding CommScope channel partners by providing distributor specific tools, educational resources, and incentives for customer development. The program also identifies select Elite level partners who are creating unique value for CommScope customers, through a special tier of services and benefits.

Highlights of the Distributor Program resources:

  • CommScope PartnerPRO® Portal offering tools like on-demand news and social feeds, co-marketing, and automated account management
  • CommScope University providing on-demand access to CommScope’s premier learning management system, with new training and support courses and resources added monthly
  • Badge Recognition Program recognizing partners offering specific value-added services to customers, especially Elite level partners, through promotions and a unique set of benefits associated with each badge

“We’re excited to recognize the invaluable contributions of our channel partners through our new Distributor Program,” stated Melanie Zevenbergen, VP, Global Sales, Network Cabling & Connectivity. “We are particularly pleased to offer our Elite partners new incentives for their commitment to creating value for our customers. We are doubling down on their success by investing in new resources and promotions to help them grow their businesses as we help our customers accelerate their business. Together, we’re rising to the challenge of building the world’s next generation broadband networks.”

At launch, all partners will gain access to the new CommScope PartnerPRO Portal and will be notified of their status in the Badge Recognition Program along with access to the associated benefits. Further down the line, the program will grow to offer additional resources, training, and tools at a regular cadence.

The Distributor Program and the Service Provider Partner Program are part of CommScope’s broader Broadband+for+Everyone+campaign to bring high-quality broadband services to everyone, everywhere. For more information, please visit the CommScope website.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.
Sign up for our press+releases and blog+posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

