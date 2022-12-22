Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing, and EvoShare, a microsavings-oriented fintech startup based in Berkeley, CA, today announced a new partnership and integrated experience to bring more savings and reward opportunities to Paysign clients and cardholders.

This partnership will allow Paysign to provide additional cash back rewards through their Paysign Pays Cashback Rewards program. EvoShare’s proprietary system returns a percentage of every dollar spent at more than 10,000 partnered local restaurants and online stores and over 850,000 hotels worldwide to the participant’s Paysign Pays Cashback Rewards preferred account.

Paysign Pays Cashback Rewards users can also take advantage of new features and earn more cash back at newly added retailers, hotels, theme parks, and car rentals, as well as offers from thousands of local restaurants. Another additional feature is the browser extension that can be downloaded to instantly notify the user of cash back offers while they browse online.

Paysign’s President and COO, Matt Lanford, stated, “We are pleased to develop this partnership with EvoShare and look forward to the improvements our alignment will bring to Paysign Pays Cashback Rewards users. We are excited for future phases of our product development with EvoShare, as well as continuing to bring added value to our customers and clientele.”

Eugeny Prudchyenko, EvoShare CEO, said, “We’re confident the partnership between EvoShare and Paysign will make earning cash back easier for Paysign cardholders.”

Paysign and EvoShare’s integrated rewards program is now available free for all Paysign cardholders, as the solution opens up the door for all Paysign Pays users to start utilizing the exciting new features and benefits. Users shop and dine as usual at participating merchants and the cash back earnings are automatically deposited onto their Paysign debit card.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital financial services and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, payroll, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, reimbursements, rebates, and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve client, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

About EvoShare

EvoShare is the most robust cash-back savings infrastructure that enables users to earn on everyday spending, and in turn automatically apply that cash-back towards an existing IRA, Emergency Savings Account, HSA, 529 College Savings plan, Crypto Account, or to help pay off student loan debt or a mortgage account. EvoShare has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, and The Huffington Post. It won the 2019 DC Genie Award from 401(k) TV for “Best Financial Technology” and was a finalist for KNect365’s 2019 Finovate Award for “Top Emerging Tech Company.” In 2021, EvoShare was named a finalist in the MoneyPitch: Money 20/20 Competition, held at the Money 20/20 Global Conference. Visit evoshare.com.

