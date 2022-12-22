CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”) and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it is offering connectivity services to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) via FastConnect at its Chicago+data+center+campus. Customers can harness the power of OCI locally to unlock innovation and drive business growth. In addition, CoreSite’s Chicago campus will be a key interconnection point for the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region with FastConnect.

CoreSite offers direct and virtual connectivity through the Open Cloud Exchange to OCI via FastConnect, supporting up to 10 Gbps at its Chicago campus. FastConnect helps provide consistent network performance and low-latency for applications with relational database back-ends that are particularly vulnerable to latency and require predictable performance. Additionally, when transferring large amounts of data – for example, running batch jobs or analyzing real-time queries – high-performance and low-latency are critical.

“Reliable connectivity is essential for high-performance computing workloads,” said Yogesh Kaushik, VP of product management for networking services, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “With OCI FastConnect, customers can harness the power of dedicated and private connections with predictable performance to easily scale with their growing business requirements.”

With dedicated connections, FastConnect provides the high throughput and consistency required for data-intensive applications. This integrated solution isolates sensitive data traffic and improves security and privacy as the data traffic flows strictly over trusted endpoints. CoreSite customers, including financial services, e-commerce, and manufacturing enterprises, can securely extend their production networks to OCI via low-latency, high-bandwidth interconnects to meet increasing business demands.

“Oracle FastConnect enables customers to bypass the public internet and connect directly to OCI and other Oracle services,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite, SVP of U.S. Towers. “With direct connectivity to OCI available at CoreSite’s cloud-enabled Chicago campus, customers have access to a flexible, economical, and private connection to higher bandwidth options for their hybrid cloud architectures.”

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.oracle.com%2Fpartnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the transaction described above and the value and future investment activities of our U.S. data center business. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information contained in Item 1A of American Tower’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated in American Tower’s Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, each under the caption “Risk Factors” and in other filings American Tower makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005119/en/