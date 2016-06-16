Rigel Doses First Patient in Phase 1b Study of R289 for the Treatment of Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022

R289 is an investigational, oral, inhibitor of interleukin receptor-associated kinases 1 and 4 (IRAK1/4), being studied as a potentially differentiated approach to treating lower-risk MDS

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced it dosed the first patient in its Phase 1b study of R289, an IRAK1/4 dual inhibitor, in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who are refractory or resistant to prior therapies.

"R289's dual inhibition of IRAK1 and IRAK4 has the potential to provide a more robust suppression of the pro-inflammatory environment that causes lower-risk MDS by blocking inflammatory cytokine production," said Wolfgang Dummer, M.D., Ph.D., Rigel's chief medical officer. "The initiation of our Phase 1b study demonstrates our continued ability and commitment to bringing innovative, investigational candidates for hematology-oncology indications into the clinic. We believe R289 may represent a promising new approach to treating patients with lower-risk MDS and look forward to investigating R289 further in this Phase 1b study."

Rigel's open-label, Phase 1b study of R289 is expected to enroll approximately 22 patients with lower-risk MDS who are refractory or resistant to prior therapies (NCT05308264). The primary objective of the study is safety, with secondary and exploratory objectives to assess preliminary efficacy and characterize the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile of R289. The safety and efficacy data from this Phase 1b study, along with the safety and PK/PD data from the completed first-in-human (FIH) study in heathy volunteers, are intended to be used to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose for future clinical development of R289 targeting lower-risk MDS.

About R2891
R289 is a prodrug of R8351, an IRAK1/4 dual inhibitor, which has been shown in preclinical studies to block inflammatory cytokine production in response to toll-like receptor (TLR) and interleukin-1 receptor (IL-1R) family signaling. TLRs and IL-1Rs play a critical role in the innate immune response and dysregulation of these pathways can lead to various inflammatory conditions. Chronic stimulation of both these receptor systems is thought to cause the pro-inflammatory environment in the bone marrow responsible for persistent cytopenias in lower-risk MDS patients2.

About Rigel
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer and rare immune diseases. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed product and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

1. R289 and R835 are investigational compounds not approved by the FDA
2. Sallman, DA et al. Unraveling the Pathogenesis of MDS: The NLRP3 Inflammasome and Pyroptosis Drive the MDS Phenotype. Front Oncol. June 16, 2016. DOI: https://doi.org/10.3389/fonc.2016.0015

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, that R289 may provide a meaningful approach to treatment of patients with lower-risk MDS, the enrollment of patients in the Phase 1b study of R289, and the use of the safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1b study of R289 in lower-risk MDS. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plan", "potential", "may", "expect", "will", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions in reference to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Rigel's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, and hence they inherently involve significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks that the FDA, EMA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding R289; risks that clinical trials may not be predictive of real-world results or of results in subsequent clinical trials; risks that R289 may have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuses; the availability of resources to develop Rigel's product candidates; market competition; as well as other risks detailed from time to time in Rigel's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and subsequent filings. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Rigel does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Contacts for Investors & Media:
Investors:
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
650.624.1232
[email protected]

Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
[email protected]

rigel_logo_TM_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF66486&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-doses-first-patient-in-phase-1b-study-of-r289-for-the-treatment-of-lower-risk-myelodysplastic-syndromes-301703773.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF66486&Transmission_Id=202212150805PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF66486&DateId=20221215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.