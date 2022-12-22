Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – launched its 2023 Advanced Energy STEM Diversity Scholarship Program. The program aims to develop emerging talent and promote greater ethnic, racial and gender diversity in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). In addition to providing each recipient a $20,000 grant towards tuition cost, benefits include professional mentoring and internship opportunities at Advanced Energy.

“The technology industry’s success depends on new ideas coming from a diverse, innovative and entrepreneurial workforce, and we need to be intentional about reaching out to underrepresented groups in the STEM field,” said Randy Heckman, Chief Technology Officer at Advanced Energy. “Our STEM Diversity Scholarship Program aims to expand the talent pipeline and develop students from diverse backgrounds into workforce-ready professionals.”

The 2023 program is currently accepting applications from undergraduate and post-graduate students enrolled at seven partner universities that excel in education and research supporting precision power technologies: the University of Colorado, Colorado State University, University at Buffalo, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Minnesota, San Jose State University and California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo. The scholarship application submission deadline is January 31, 2023.

This is the third year for this program. Recipients of the Advanced Energy STEM Diversity Scholarships in 2021 and 2022 attended the University at Buffalo, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State University.

