Recipients of Advanced Energy's 2023 STEM Scholarship Awarded Tuition Support, Internship Opportunities and Professional Mentoring

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) – a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – launched its 2023 Advanced Energy STEM Diversity Scholarship Program. The program aims to develop emerging talent and promote greater ethnic, racial and gender diversity in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). In addition to providing each recipient a $20,000 grant towards tuition cost, benefits include professional mentoring and internship opportunities at Advanced Energy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005104/en/

STEM_students.jpg

Recipients of Advanced Energy’s 2023 STEM Scholarship Awarded Tuition Support, Internship Opportunities and Professional Mentoring (Photo: Business Wire)

“The technology industry’s success depends on new ideas coming from a diverse, innovative and entrepreneurial workforce, and we need to be intentional about reaching out to underrepresented groups in the STEM field,” said Randy Heckman, Chief Technology Officer at Advanced Energy. “Our STEM Diversity Scholarship Program aims to expand the talent pipeline and develop students from diverse backgrounds into workforce-ready professionals.”

The 2023 program is currently accepting applications from undergraduate and post-graduate students enrolled at seven partner universities that excel in education and research supporting precision power technologies: the University of Colorado, Colorado State University, University at Buffalo, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Minnesota, San Jose State University and California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo. The scholarship application submission deadline is January 31, 2023.

This is the third year for this program. Recipients of the Advanced Energy STEM Diversity Scholarships in 2021 and 2022 attended the University at Buffalo, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State University.

To learn more about the submission and selection process, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.advancedenergy.com%2Fstemscholarship

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221215005104r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005104/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.