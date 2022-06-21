Casey's Delivers More Personalized Customer Experiences with Salesforce

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022

By consolidating fragmented technologies and moving to Salesforce, Casey's has increased customer engagement and automation, activating more marketing with less spend

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Casey's General Stores, Inc., the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, has experienced increased revenue and engagement with its customer base with the help of Salesforce technology. Salesforce has assisted Casey's in sending over 1 billion marketing messages to their more than 5.5 million Rewards loyalty members this year.

SALESFORCE_Logo.jpg

By consolidating marketing technology vendors across their business, Casey's has been able to harness a holistic and organized view of all its customers, making for more personalized engagement, saving time and money, reducing complexity, and increasing revenue.

"With Salesforce, we feel confident in the future of our business — even in challenging economic times — because of the increase in customer connection and internal efficiencies we've achieved by consolidating to one, real-time platform," said Art Sebastian, Vice President of Digital Experience, Casey's. "Before Salesforce, we had multiple fragmented marketing systems that did not talk to one another, and had no commonality. When we selected Salesforce, we had the ability to easily organize and unify all of our customer data to communicate in a consistent way, leading to an increase in customer loyalty and less work for our marketers."

Casey's uses automation, Genie Customer Data Cloud to boost revenue and reduce marketing complexity

Today, 44% of commerce organizations are prioritizing lowering costs over the next two years and 79% of organizations say using automation tools increases their productivity1.

Casey's has set a strong foundation to enable its shift toward automated personalization. With over 13 million customer profiles in the Genie Customer Data Cloud, 150 profile attributes, and 6 billion engagements captured, 30% of Casey's digital revenue is driven by marketing channels activated through Salesforce. As Sebastian said, "We've streamlined our activation with automation."

Salesforce technology helps drive success for Casey's

Casey's used the experience and innovations from Salesforce consulting partner Deloitte Digital2 to better implement the Genie Customer Data Cloud for its specific business needs, which led to faster and better results. Today, Salesforce is delivering success now for Casey's and companies across every industry in a time when businesses and consumers are being more measured with their spend.

"As we celebrated Casey's 50th anniversary in 2018, there was a reflection period where we looked in the mirror and asked ourselves how we could remain relevant with our customers for the next 50 years. The answer was to modernize our brand and become a more contemporary version of ourselves," said Sebastian. "Digital was the first expression of the contemporary Casey's and we were smart about choosing Salesforce at the start of our digital transformation journey, which allowed us to future proof our business and consolidate costs. Any time people ask me for advice on how to set up an efficient and cost effective business, I advise them to find the right partners. Working with Salesforce, we are accelerating our marketing impact in a measured and cost efficient way."

Since beginning their work with Salesforce, Casey's has built a new ecommerce website, launched mobile apps, a loyalty program, and partnered with third-party delivery companies with Salesforce as the capability to market directly to all customers engaging through these experiences. Casey's is now sending 200 million personalized messages a month to their subscriber base, specifically tailored to each customer's purchasing history.

Evolving digital experiences with Salesforce has also enabled Casey's to re-engage lapsed buyers, influence new loyalty program members to make purchases, and incentivize frequent buyers to make additional purchases. Today, Casey's leverages multiple Salesforce products, including: Genie Customer Data Cloud, Marketing Cloud, MuleSoft, and Service Cloud.

"Casey's is an innovative brand who has been able to use real-time data to become a customer company. Using Salesforce, Casey's has been able to consolidate marketing tech tools onto a single platform, while unifying data from within Salesforce and elsewhere to create tailored customer experiences," said Bobby Jania, SVP, Marketing Cloud, Salesforce.

More information:
About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

1 Source: 2022 Salesforce Success Metrics Global Highlights study.
Data is from a survey of 3,706 Salesforce customers across the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Australia, India, Singapore, Japan and Brazil conducted between June 8 and June 21, 2022. Results were aggregated to determine average perceived customer value from the use of Salesforce. Respondents were sourced and verified through a third-party B2B panel. Sample sizes may vary across metrics.
2 Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

favicon.png?sn=SF66322&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caseys-delivers-more-personalized-customer-experiences-with-salesforce-301703818.html

SOURCE Salesforce

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF66322&Transmission_Id=202212150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF66322&DateId=20221215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.