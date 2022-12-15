Amcor opens China's largest flexible packaging plant, strengthening its position in Asia Pacific

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DEERFIELD, Ill., Dec. 15, 2022

New 590,000 sf facility's automation, smart technology brings a number of firsts to China

DEERFIELD, Ill., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC), a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, today announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Huizhou, China. With an investment of almost $100 million USD, the 590,000-square-foot plant is the largest flexible packaging plant by production capacity in China, further strengthening Amcor's ability to meet growing customer demand throughout Asia Pacific.

Amcor_Huizhou_plant1.jpg

The new facility is expected to employ more than 550 people, who will produce flexible packaging solutions for food and personal-care products. The plant comes equipped with the first automated packaging production line in China. This, along with high-speed printing presses, laminators, and bag-making machines, can deliver double-digit reductions in manufacturing cycle times.

Amcor_Huizhou_plant2.jpg

Amcor is also deploying the first smart production and operation system in the Chinese flexible packaging industry, which includes smart laser scanners, light curtains, high-standard machine guarding and multiple quality-control points. All key process equipment is also CE-certified to stringent EU health, safety and environmental requirements. Other benefits of the new state-of-the-art facility are traceability throughout the production cycle, a climate-controlled production environment and low-carbon emission production.

"This investment is testament to our commitment to grow with our customers in China and throughout Asia Pacific by bringing the best of Amcor's global expertise closer to them," said Xin She, Vice President and General Manager of Amcor Greater China. "The world-class capabilities of our new plant are designed to enable us to exceed our customers' expectations of quality, responsiveness and innovation."

The plant features three labs with innovative testing and analytical capabilities to fully leverage the expertise from the recently opened Amcor Asia Pacific Innovation Center in Jiangyin, China, helping to accelerate the development of responsible packaging solutions. The new Huizhou site also includes a number of sustainability features, including the latest Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTO) system to reduce harmful emissions, as well as a number of energy reduction, heat recovery, low-power consumption, and rainwater harvesting systems to help reduce its carbon footprint and environmental impact.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2022, 44,000 Amcor people generated $15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I YouTube

favicon.png?sn=CN66954&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-opens-chinas-largest-flexible-packaging-plant-strengthening-its-position-in-asia-pacific-301704183.html

SOURCE Amcor

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN66954&Transmission_Id=202212150825PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN66954&DateId=20221215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.