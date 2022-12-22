RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the localized treatment of difficult-to-treat solid tumors, today announced the acceptance of four clinical data abstracts supporting its lead oncology product candidate, RenovoGem, and its proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP) therapy platform to be presented at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI). The Symposium is to be held on January 19-21, 2023 in San Francisco, California and online.

RenovoGem (gemcitabine, an FDA-approved chemotherapy, delivered via the Company’s proprietary delivery system) utilizes pressure mediated delivery of drug across the arterial wall to bathe tumor tissue in chemotherapy via RenovoTAMP. RenovoGem is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC) patients and the Company plans to investigate RenovoGem in extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (eCCA), beginning in the first half of 2023.

"These research presentations will mark the beginning of a significant year at RenovoRx,” said Shaun Bagai, CEO of RenovoRx. “We anticipate continued strong progress on the TIGeR-PaC study with our most significant milestone to date: the first prospective interim analysis of TIGeR-PaC. We also plan to launch a clinical program in extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), the second clinical indication for RenovoGem and the RenovoTAMP platform.”

“We are excited to present clinical research data generated by some of our investigators of the TIGeR-PaC study at ASCO GI,” said Ramtin Agah, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of RenovoRx. "These abstracts cover topics relevant to treatment of patients participating in the TIGeR-PaC study. Furthermore, we will also share data regarding the difference in systemic level of gemcitabine using our therapy platform versus the conventional treatment approach for LAPC which is central to our goal of presumed increased efficacy for RenovoTAMP with less systemic side effects.”

Poster Presentations Details:

Title: Incidence and Clinical Characteristics of Patients with Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC) and Mesenteric Vein thrombosis and Current Treatment Paradigm

Authors: Amer H. Zureikat, MD, et al.

Abstract ID: 392418

Title: Intra-arterial Gemcitabine vs IV Gemcitabine PK Sub-study in Patients with Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Authors: Amer H. Zureikat, MD, et al.

Abstract ID: 394254

Title: Toxicity and Efficacy of Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy vs. Intensity-modulated Radiation Therapy for the Treatment of Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer in a Phase III Trial

Authors: Karyn A. Goodman, MD, et al.

Abstract ID: 392402

Title: Targeted Intra-arterial Gemcitabine vs. Continuation of IV Gemcitabine Plus Nab-paclitaxel Following Induction with Sequential IV gemcitabine Plus Nab-paclitaxel and Radiotherapy for Unresectable Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (TIGeR-PaC): A Randomized Phase III Multi-Center Study (Clinical Trials in Progress)

Authors: Michael J. Pishvaian, MD, et al.

Abstract ID: 393234

About the Phase III TIGeR-PaC Clinical Trial

TIGeR-PaC is a randomized multi-center Phase III study using RenovoRx’s innovative therapy platform, RenovoTAMP® (RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion). The study is evaluating the Company’s first product candidate, RenovoGem™, to treat locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) through the intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine (FDA-approved chemotherapy). The study has a primary endpoint of overall survival and several secondary endpoints, including quality of life.

TIGeR-PaC is currently enrolling unresectable LAPC patients at several sites across the US. To learn more about the study and the participating clinical trial sites, visit https%3A%2F%2Frenovorx.com%2Fclinical-trial%2F.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a vision to disrupt the current paradigm of cancer treatment. The company’s mission is to lead a revolution in oncology therapy by delivering its innovative and targeted intra-arterial (IA) delivery of chemotherapy directly to solid tumors. The proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP®) therapy platform aims to avoid the harsh side effects typical of the current standard of care, thus improving patient well-being and extension of life so more time may be enjoyed with loved ones. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGem™, is a combination of gemcitabine and its patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio for its therapy platform and product candidates includes seven issued U.S. patents, one issued European patent, and several additional patents pending in the US, EU and Asia. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

