DENVER, Dec. 15, 2022

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced that Forbes recognized the company on its list of The World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022.

TTEC was ranked #20 overall, and is the highest rated company within the Business Services & Supplies category. There are 400 companies included on this year's list.

"We are honored to have earned this recognition as one of The World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022," said Shelly Swanback, President, TTEC. "TTEC strives to create an inclusive environment where each colleague feels a sense of belonging and greater purpose. We empower our female colleagues with an innovative, responsive culture and this recognition is testament to our ability to deliver an exceptional employee experience."

Approximately 85,000 women working at multinational institutions in 36 countries responded to the anonymous survey. They rated how their employer performed across a series of gender-related topics such as gender equality in career advancement opportunities and parental leave. The final ranking also examined female representation at the executive and board levels.

TTEC's Women in Leadership (WIL) program brings together a diverse group of extraordinary women and allies from across TTEC who – through social and educational programs, mentorship and networking opportunities – are inspired and permitted to realize their individual potential, enhance their career experiences and create opportunities for our next generation of women leaders.

Women comprise a growing percentage of TTEC's total employee base, most notably, in leadership roles up through the company's Executive Committee and Board of Directors. More than half of TTEC's management positions are held by women.

In addition to being named a one of The World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022, TTEC was recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Veterans 2022, one of America's Best Large Employers 2022, and one of the Best Employers for Diversity 2022.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's 62,000+ employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

