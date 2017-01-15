Diebold Nixdorf Brings Retail Innovation to NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HUDSON, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2022

Highlighting open, modular solutions and concepts that enable retailers to deliver relevant journeys for today's retail environment

HUDSON, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in designing, enabling and operating relevant retail consumer and staff journeys, is pleased to announce its participation in NRF 2023, the leading retail industry show hosted by the National Retail Federation. The core solutions featured at booth #3221 from January 15-17 at the Javits Center in New York City help retailers address current challenges across various retail segments, such as the need for better consumer and staff experiences, store efficiency optimization or reduction of total cost of ownership for in-store technology.

Diebold_Nixdorf_reduces_friction_with_AI_based_Fresh_Produce_Recognition.jpg

Diebold Nixdorf will introduce innovative solutions designed to help retailers improve checkout concepts and operational processes while reducing friction points for consumers, such as:

  • The newest DN Series™ EASY, setting a new benchmark in modular self-service solutions in grocery, general merchandizing, fuel and convenience, fashion and hospitality environments and demonstrating the market-leading flexibility offered to retailers
  • Vynamic® Smart Vision, a powerful AI platform, supporting retailers' ability to reduce various checkout friction points and speed up consumer and staff journeys
  • Vynamic® Retail Platform cloud software for retail and its segment-specific software portfolio, featuring the new pre-configured checkout software solution for grocery retailers
  • A strong software partner ecosystem, creating new levels of shopping experiences for customers
  • Managed Mobility Services to create advanced mobile journeys that meet the needs of today's mobile shoppers and enabling staff to create better in-store shopping experiences
  • Best-in-class service availability concepts that keep system uptime high and customers satisfied
  • Future-proof, all-in-one and modular retail POS systems, delivering market-leading performance, design and functionality and lowering total cost of ownership

Ilhami Cantadurucu, recently appointed executive vice president, Global Retail, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We are excited to be back at Retail's Big Show to present our complete line of market-leading solutions. The best-in-class modularity, openness and availability of our technology enables retailers to create the best experience for shoppers and staff. Our core portfolio is well positioned for clients across all geographies and retail segments, and we look forward to many engaging interactions and conversations during the event."

Arvin Jawa, vice president of Global Retail Strategy and Marketing, regional vice president of Americas Retail, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "Today's retailers are willing to create the relevant journeys that best match the needs of their customers. They also know today's requirements can quickly change tomorrow. That is why innovative retailers need flexible solutions that are easy to adapt and able to grow with their business. When developing our solutions, we always look at the shopping process holistically – meaning every single step, touchpoint and potential friction point of a specific journey – in order to make it better. As a result, we not only help retailers create enjoyable and memorable shopping experiences for consumers, but we also help retailers liberate their store associates and enable them to add more value – increasing efficiency of operational processes and overall return of investment for retailers."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-R

Diebold_Nixdorf.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL66788&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-brings-retail-innovation-to-nrf-2023-retails-big-show-301703964.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL66788&Transmission_Id=202212150805PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL66788&DateId=20221215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.