Lincoln Financial Network (LFN), the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC), announced today that Corey Bierl, Jason Cole and Matt Schoenfeld have joined the firm, bringing nearly $200 million in client assets under management from their independent financial planning practice, Fountain City Financial (FCF).

As part of the LFN community, Bierl, Cole and Schoenfeld will be backed by specialized advisory support, comprehensive wealth management services and the strength of Lincoln Financial while they continue to operate as partners of FCF, which launched earlier this year. FCF specializes in helping healthcare workers, educators and business owners develop and execute easy-to-understand financial planning strategies. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, the trio has been serving clients together since 2016, offering comprehensive investment, financial and insurance planning.

“Fountain City Financial was built on partnership and community, two tenets core to the Lincoln Financial Network culture that made this affiliation such a natural fit,” said Cole. “We love the ability to be independent advisors, while still having all the tools, resources and support of a large financial institution. At FCF we embrace the mindset that the best is yet to be, and we firmly believe that to be true as we embark on this new Lincoln partnership.”

Bierl, Cole and Schoenfeld are registered with LFN’s independent broker-dealer Lincoln Financial Advisors (LFA). The team joins LFA from VALIC Financial Advisors (of the former AIG Retirement Services).

“Fountain City Financial is focused on serving the financial needs of those who serve others, and this perfectly aligns with the LFN mission and Network Effect, which centers on a community of people helping others,” said John DiMonda, senior vice president and head of LFA. “With this like-minded philosophy, we’re excited to partner with Jason, Corey and Matt and provide them with the ideas, resources and strength of Lincoln and our network to help them take that next step in providing independent advice so they can make a greater impact on their clients, community and the industry while driving the success of their newly launched practice.”

About Lincoln Financial Network

Lincoln Financial Network is the marketing name for the retail sales and financial planning affiliates of Lincoln Financial Group and includes Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. and Lincoln Financial Securities Corp., both members of FINRA and SIPC. Consisting of approximately 14,000 representatives, agents, and full-service financial planners throughout the United States, Lincoln Financial Network professionals can offer financial planning and advisory services, retirement services, life products, annuities, investments, and trust services to affluent individuals, business owners and families. Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and its affiliates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

*Fountain City Financial is not an affiliate of Lincoln Financial Advisors.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

