Voluntary Independent Audit Confirms Aware's Security Controls and Data Privacy Practices

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., a leading authentication company applying proven and trusted adapted authentication to solve everyday business challenges with biometrics, announced today it has achieved SOC (System and Organization Control) 2 Type I compliance for AwareID, its cloud-based adaptive authentication platform. Prepared by Aprio, Aware’s report details the controls in use by Aware and confirms they are properly designed and enforced.

“Every day, AwareID handles and processes highly sensitive biometric data. This requires us to implement extremely thorough information security controls addressing all of the SOC 2 trust service principles,” said Aware CTO Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni. “Compliance with SOC 2 requirements indicates that we maintain an extremely high level of information security, which clearly benefits both Aware and AwareID customers as they venture into biometric authentication.”

Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm. Their report affirms that AwareID is fully compliant with and delivers customer data management services grounded in the five SOC 2 principles of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

“This third-party independent validation means Aware is capable and trusted to handling highly sensitive information with the utmost responsibility and protecting customer data. Customers prefer to work with service providers that can prove they have robust information security practices in place, especially for cloud and SaaS services, so achieving SOC 2 Type I compliance is beneficial,” continues Lazzouni. “It means we can better defend against cyberattacks and prevent breaches due to continuous improvement in information security practices outlined in SOC 2 guidelines. The certification is particularly impressive given that AwareID is predominantly used in the financial services industry, where privacy and confidentiality are paramount and organizations often have to meet higher standards.”

SOC 2 is a voluntary security framework developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPAs) that specifies how organizations should protect customer data from unauthorized access, security incidents and other vulnerabilities. Completion of Aware’s SOC 2 Type I report was the result of an independent on-site audit completed on October 31, 2022.

About Aware
Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using proven and trusted adaptive biometrics. Aware’s software and software-as-a-service offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Aware’s algorithms are based on the most diverse data sets in the world and can be tailored to the unique security and requirements of each customer. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, intuitive opt-in/opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company ( AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Safe Harbor Warning
Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our expectations regarding our new product. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements, including the risks that (i) current and prospective customers do not purchase our new product in the quantities that we expect and (ii) our new product does not perform as well as we expect because of errors, defects or bugs. We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aware and AwareID are registered trademarks of Aware, Inc.

