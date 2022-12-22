Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) today provided an update on funding from Mr. Joseph Sanberg’s affiliates.

Blue Apron received $1.0 million of the private placement obligation of $56.5 million in exchange for which the company will issue 176,991 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $5.65 per share.

Furthermore, Mr. Sanberg has stated that he and his affiliates remain committed to funding the remaining purchase obligation of $55.5 million at $5.65 per share under the private placement agreement. The company continues to be engaged in constructive dialogue with Mr. Sanberg and his affiliates regarding his remaining obligations.

Blue Apron continues to retain its rights under the pledge agreement with affiliates of Mr. Sanberg and the personal guarantee Mr. Sanberg provided.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

