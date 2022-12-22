ibex Celebrates One-Year Anniversary in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its one-year anniversary since opening its cutting-edge client service center in Tegucigalpa. Since opening in 2021, ibex Honduras has grown its business by more than 360 percent and is targeting further expansion in 2023, including hiring 750 new customer service agents.

“ibex is delighted to celebrate our one-year anniversary in Honduras, and we look forward to expanding our operations here to service our growing roster of the world’s leading brands,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “Honduras is a key component of our nearshore strategy, and we are focused on expanding our business in the region and making it a top BPO location in Latin America. We believe that providing a great employee experience is the key to delivering amazing customer experiences, and we are committed to offering our team members the best experience, training and opportunities to succeed and advance their careers.”

Named Best Place to Work for Women in Central America and the Caribbean in 2021 and 2022 by Great Place to Work, ibex offers highly competitive compensation and best-in-class benefits, including full private medical insurance. New hires have access to industry-leading training and development programs to help them succeed and build their skills to advance in their careers.

“ibex is different from other BPOs,” Dechant added. “We take great pride in the fact that more than 85 percent of ibex managers in our ten customer service sites across Honduras, Nicaragua and Jamaica began their careers as agents.”

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

