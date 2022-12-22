For the second year in a row, Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BERY) proudly accepts its top 50 ranking among America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies, presented by Newsweek and global research firm Statista, Inc. Ranking 47 out of 500 of the most responsible companies in the United States across fourteen industry subcategories, Berry is recognized for its commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). The ranking takes on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG.

“Being recognized for the second year as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies is testament to our Company’s commitment to creating innovative, sustainable packaging and products that are designed to make life better for people and the planet,” said Berry Chairman and CEO, Tom Salmon. “ESG principles are increasingly embedded in everything we do. And we continue to believe this represents a differentiation in how we serve our customers, partners, and team members.”

Focus on ESG

Berry has placed special emphasis on its ESG efforts, leveraging its unmatched global capabilities and deep innovation expertise to help customers meet its sustainability goals. With an industry-leading safety record, increased transparency on relevant ESG topics, and robust code of ethics, Berry is proud of its achievements thus far in the areas of corporate stewardship. Key highlights from the Company’s 2021+ESG+report include:

Announced its goal to achieve 30% circular plastics use by 2030, building upon its previous goal to use 10% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin by 2025

Designed and developed 86% of fast-moving consumer goods to be recyclable, reusable and/or compostable; on track to achieve goal of 100% by 2025

Secured access to over 600 million pounds of recycled content, including advanced recycled material from top suppliers, per year starting in 2025

Secured ISCC PLUS certification for 65 sites globally

Set SBTi-approved science-based targets to reduce Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 25% and Scope 3 GHG emissions 25% by 2025 (from a 2019 baseline)

Achieved an 11% reduction in absolute Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions from 2020 and 9% reduction in year-over-year waste generation

Surpassed 2021 target of reducing Total Recordable Incident Rate below 1.00, achieving a rate of 0.92

Established and communicated specific metrics related to inclusion, talent development, and community engagement

About the ranking

The list of America’s Most Responsible Companies begins with a pool of the top 2,000 public companies by revenue based in the United States. For the environmental category, companies are evaluated on key performance indicators (KPI) in areas such as waste, emissions, energy use, water use, environmental engagement, and long-term performance. For the social category, KPIs span the dimensions of leadership diversity, employees, philanthropy and engagement, and long-term performance. Lastly, in the governance category, areas of evaluation include disclosure and transparency, economic performance, and long-term performance. In addition, a survey is conducted to ask 11,000 U.S. citizens about their perceptions of the companies related to corporate social responsibility. All elements are weighted to produce a final score.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY- E)

