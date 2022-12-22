Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and the Roddenberry Foundation are partnering to launch a fan art-inspired flock of Planet’s SuperDove satellites into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during the Transporter-6 mission. Select Planet SuperDoves on this upcoming launch will be adorned with artwork and quotes that celebrate the legacy of hope and inclusiveness of Star Trek and its creator, Gene Roddenberry.

The Roddenberry Foundation launched the Boldly Go Campaign in 2021, Gene Roddenberry's centennial year, to celebrate Gene's hopeful vision of humanity's future—one of inclusion, scientific progress, and co-operation across our differences. Planet was a natural partner for the Roddenberry Foundation given the company shares a similar mission of accelerating humanity to a more sustainable, secure and prosperous world by illuminating environmental and social change.

The campaign asked people around the world to share what gives them hope for humanity's future via online submissions. The 1,500+ submissions to the Boldly Go Campaign shared common themes of Gene’s vision, such as the value of diversity, the wonder of space, and optimism. These values were reflected in the quotes chosen to be laser-etched onto a select number of Planet's SuperDove satellites launching later this year. This launch represents the culmination of the partnership between Planet and The Roddenberry Foundation on the Boldly Go Campaign.

"Star Trek showed us a future where diverse peoples come together across differences to work for the common good," said Rod Roddenberry, son of Gene Roddenberry and co-founder of the Roddenberry Foundation. "We are thrilled to celebrate that vision with Planet by taking the Boldly Go campaign to space, the final frontier."

Planet’s satellite constellation captures a daily snapshot of our changing Earth. This unprecedented capability provides governments, NGOs, and companies with the insights needed to drive business, power scientific research, and more sustainably manage our Earth.

"Launches are always a special milestone for Planet, but this one particularly so. Through Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry inspired the world to look to the stars in wonder and hopeful curiosity. In a similar vein, we at Planet look to space to help life here on Earth and are thrilled to partner with The Roddenberry Foundation to use space to help celebrate his legacy," said Planet CEO, Will Marshall.

Follow Planet and the Roddenberry Foundation on Twitter for updates as we near the launch window. Learn more about the Boldly Go Campaign here.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing over 30 TB of data per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 800 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

About The Roddenberry Foundation

Inspired by the life and legacy of Gene Roddenberry, the Foundation supports innovation, risk-taking, and experimentation to disrupt existing dynamics, inspire action, and discover new ways to help the world move towards a better future. By supporting remarkable risk-takers and unlikely changemakers, the Foundation strives for a more equitable, inclusive, and harmonious society. Learn more at www.roddenberryfoundation.org.

Planet’s Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: whether the satellites will successfully launch on the expected timeline, or at all; whether the satellites will successfully replenish Planet’s existing SuperDove fleet; Planet’s constellation of satellites, being able to meet its customers’ needs; and whether Planet’s constellation of satellites will be able to provide insights for customers and strategic partners in accordance with their design, or at all. Forward-looking statements are based on Planet’s management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the interruption or failure of Planet’s satellite operations; whether Planet experiences any adverse events, such as delayed launches, launch failures, its satellites failing to reach their planned orbital locations, its satellites failing to operate as intended, being destroyed or otherwise becoming inoperable, the cost of satellite launches significantly increasing and/or satellite launch providers not having sufficient capacity; Planet’s satellites not being able to capture Earth images due to weather, natural disasters or other external factors, or as a result of its constellation of satellites having restrained capacity; and the other risk factors and disclosures about Planet and its business included in Planet's periodic reports, proxy statements, and other disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available online at www.sec.gov, and on Planet's website at www.planet.com. All forward-looking statements reflect Planet’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Planet undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005305/en/