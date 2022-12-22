New+Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced it has expanded its partner ecosystem to help organizations mature their observability practices. The company has grown its technology partner ecosystem by over 25% to date in 2022, and now offers integrations with 500+ cloud services, open source tools, and enterprise technologies to empower every engineer to start with observability in minutes. New quickstart contributions have been added to the catalog from popular developer tools such as Atlassian, AWS, CircleCI, Confluent, Jenkins, JFrog, and Snyk. The company also announced the appointment of ​​former Splunk and HPE executive Gal Tunik as vice president of cloud and product partnerships.

Forward-looking enterprise leaders are confidently implementing observability as a business imperative. According to New+Relic%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Observability+Forecast, most organizations expect to have robust observability practices in place by 2025, and the most commonly cited technologies driving the need for observability are security (49%), cloud-native application architectures (47%), multi-cloud migration (42%), and adoption of open source technologies (39%). To solve this challenge, New Relic expanded its partner ecosystem with dozens of new integrations with cloud services, open source tools, and developer and security technologies that help engineering teams advance their observability practices across every industry and use case.

Today’s news reinforces New Relic’s mission to empower engineers with a data-driven approach to create great software by continuing to invest in its global partner ecosystem. In the last 15 months, New Relic launched its Instant+Observability ecosystem of integrations and pre-built observability resources; announced the appointment+of+Riya+Shanmugam as New Relic’s first global channel chief; and launched a new global+partner+program that empowers cloud providers, channel partners, managed service providers (MSPs), and technology partners with the training, marketing support, sales tools, and resources needed to provide their own customers with industry-leading observability directly from New Relic. The company also expanded its commitment to multi-cloud observability with expanded partnerships and integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Newly appointed VP of Cloud and Product Partnerships Gal Tunik will lead New Relic’s expanding relationships with cloud providers, manage product integrations, and oversee joint revenue generation with cloud partners. Gal joined New Relic from Splunk, where he was the global director of alliances with AWS. Previously, Tunik held various leadership, product management, and technology innovation roles for Micro Focus, HPE, Booz Allen Hamilton, and SAP.

“Today’s engineers are leveraging observability alongside best-of-breed tools to accelerate their customers’ most important business initiatives, including cloud adoption, application modernization, and digital customer experience. We see the incredible value in providing a vast ecosystem of partnerships and integrations that help engineers grow their observability practices alongside the tools and technologies they already know and love,” said New Relic SVP of Strategy & Experience Peter Pezaris. “With Gal onboard, we look forward to extending this commitment and continuing to work with the industry’s best and most popular tools, technologies, and cloud providers to help every engineer build a mature observability practice with New Relic.”

By partnering with leading technology companies and building integrations on open source frameworks, New Relic has expanded its offerings to help extend observability to teams who rely on many tools to monitor the health of their systems. New integrations include:

CI/CD and DevOps platforms that allow DevOps teams to gain visibility into the performance and health of their continuous integration and deployment pipelines, APIs, and web application development workflows. Users can view New Relic observability data alongside their release pipelines to help users boost release velocity and quality. Key integrations include %3Cb%3EAtlassian+Bitbucket%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ECircleCI%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EJenkins%3C%2Fb%3E, and %3Cb%3EJFrog%3C%2Fb%3E.

that allow DevOps teams to gain visibility into the performance and health of their continuous integration and deployment pipelines, APIs, and web application development workflows. Users can view New Relic observability data alongside their release pipelines to help users boost release velocity and quality. Key integrations include %3Cb%3EAtlassian+Bitbucket%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ECircleCI%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EJenkins%3C%2Fb%3E, and %3Cb%3EJFrog%3C%2Fb%3E. DevSecOps and Vulnerability Management tools that allow every engineer to prioritize security risk at every stage of the software development lifecycle. Now engineers can seamlessly integrate third-party security tools with native vulnerability detection in New Relic for unified security in context. Key integrations include %3Cb%3EAWS+Security+Hub%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EGitHub%3C%2Fb%3E,%3Cb%3ELacework%3C%2Fb%3E, and %3Cb%3ESnyk%3C%2Fb%3E.

that allow every engineer to prioritize security risk at every stage of the software development lifecycle. Now engineers can seamlessly integrate third-party security tools with native vulnerability detection in New Relic for unified security in context. Key integrations include %3Cb%3EAWS+Security+Hub%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EGitHub%3C%2Fb%3E,%3Cb%3ELacework%3C%2Fb%3E, and %3Cb%3ESnyk%3C%2Fb%3E. Prometheus, the de facto Kubernetes monitoring tool , makes it easier to understand the performance of Kubernetes clusters and cluster services. New Relic’s Prometheus agent and quickstarts allow engineers to analyze the performance of their Kubernetes clusters and cluster services in minutes using prebuilt dashboards and alerts to take advantage of effortless enterprise-grade Prometheus monitoring. Notable integrations for services that utilize the open-source Prometheus toolkit include: %3Cb%3ECalico%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ECockroachDB%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ECoreDNS%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EEtcd%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ENGINX%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ERedis%3C%2Fb%3E, and %3Cb%3ETraefik%3C%2Fb%3E.

, makes it easier to understand the performance of Kubernetes clusters and cluster services. New Relic’s Prometheus agent and quickstarts allow engineers to analyze the performance of their Kubernetes clusters and cluster services in minutes using prebuilt dashboards and alerts to take advantage of effortless enterprise-grade Prometheus monitoring. Notable integrations for services that utilize the open-source Prometheus toolkit include: %3Cb%3ECalico%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ECockroachDB%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ECoreDNS%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EEtcd%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ENGINX%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ERedis%3C%2Fb%3E, and %3Cb%3ETraefik%3C%2Fb%3E. Data management platforms that provide visibility into Apache Kafka clusters, Spark applications, and data warehouse performance. By forwarding metrics from popular data management platforms to New Relic, engineers can improve query speeds, troubleshoot critical performance issues, and optimize costs by identifying expensive queries and outliers. Notable integrations include %3Cb%3EConfluent+Cloud%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EDatabricks%3C%2Fb%3E, and%3Cb%3ESnowflake%3C%2Fb%3E.

For more information about New Relic’s global partner ecosystem, visit www.newrelic.com. Additional resources:

Comments on the News

Tom Trahan, VP of Business Development at CircleCI

“The increasing complexity of the software ecosystem and the way in which modern teams build applications require best-of-breed integrations amongst developer tooling. That’s why the world’s best software teams use CircleCI, the largest continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) platform, to deliver quality code with confidence. Our partnership with New Relic enables us to meet developers where they are and provide access to the health of their entire system in a single, consolidated view with powerful insights to drive organizational and operational decisions. The CircleCI quickstart gives engineers real-time information on the performance of their CI/CD, allowing them to monitor and unblock critical paths to deployment.”

David Lee, Global VP of Partner Ecosystem at Confluent

“Market trends and customer demands are constantly changing, and batched-based architecture cannot keep pace. To power real-time customer experiences and backend operations, enterprises are turning to Confluent’s fully managed data streaming platform that removes the operational burden of Apache Kafka. With the New Relic integration for Confluent, teams can visualize and track cluster performance data in real-time and correlate the performance of Confluent with the rest of their systems. This allows teams to set data in motion across mission-critical, multi-cloud workloads to exceed customer expectations."

Omer Cohen, EVP of Strategy at JFrog

“Today’s applications are robust, varied, and distributed across on-prem, cloud, and out to the edge. Together with New Relic, JFrog significantly streamlines the management of complex application environments with end-to-end, real-time insight of customers’ software supply chain performance so they can more efficiently address concerns, ensure quality, security, and speed time-to-production.”

Brian Lanigan, VP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Lacework

"Observability has the same core tenets as cloud security — organizations need speed, automation, and context. Our cloud security solution coupled with New Relic’s comprehensive observability capabilities provides our joint customers with a seamless and consistent experience, whether you're proactively identifying vulnerabilities or trying to find the root cause and impact of a breach. Together we’re bridging the gap between software delivery and security — providing deeper visibility, shared context, and efficiency — all without inhibiting your development speed."

