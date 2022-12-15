CARFAX: ODOMETER ROLLBACKS ON THE RISE

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 15, 2022

Digital Odometers Can Be Easily Manipulated, Costing Unsuspecting Buyers Thousands

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alarming new numbers from CARFAX show odometer rollbacks are on the rise nationwide. More than 1.9 million vehicles on the road have had their odometer rolled back - a 7% increase from the previous year. Consumers lose an average of $4,000 in value from unknowingly buying a rolled back car, and that doesn't include unexpected maintenance costs.

carfax3737922.jpg

"Many people think odometer fraud disappeared with the invention of digital odometers," said Emilie Voss, Public Relations Director for CARFAX. "But that couldn't be further from the truth. We're still seeing the number of vehicles on the road with a rolled back odometer rise year-over-year. It takes con artists a matter of minutes to wipe thousands and thousands of miles off a vehicle's odometer, and unfortunately these swindlers likely see this unprecedented used car market as a way to make quick buck."

CARFAX offers a free Odometer Fraud Check tool and tips to protect yourself at www.carfax.com/odo.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

carfax_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH66474&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carfax-odometer-rollbacks-on-the-rise-301704133.html

SOURCE CARFAX

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH66474&Transmission_Id=202212150905PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH66474&DateId=20221215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.