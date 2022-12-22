MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights the release of its annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which includes the following topics:

- New newsletter schedule in 2023

- Third-quarter earnings

- Approval of MGE's EV managed charging pilots

- MGE named Green Master for ninth time

- Tax information

- Lobbying efforts

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mgeenergy.com%2Finterimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.4 billion, and its 2021 revenues were approximately $607 million.

