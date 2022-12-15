WesBanco Promotes Abdul Muhammad as Market President and Regional Sales Manager

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 15, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq:WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that its banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., has promoted Abdul Muhammad as its Central Kentucky Market President while maintaining his current responsibilities as Regional Sales Manager of its Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana markets. In his new role, Mr. Muhammad will lead and execute the strategic direction of the market, as well as directly manage all residential lending-related activities.

"We are pleased to announce Abdul as our new Market President," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "In addition to being a key contributor to the success of our residential lending business, Abdul has shown the ability to build relationships throughout the company and the community. He was a key contributor in the development of WesBanco's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council and was selected to serve on the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council. His strong experience, knowledge, and track record in strategic leadership and customer collaboration will be an enormous contribution to our Central Kentucky market."

Mr. Clossin continued, "For more than 150 years, our commitment to serving our neighbors and their businesses has never wavered, and our success is due to the outstanding efforts of our employees and market leaders. Their efforts allowed us to be recognized as the only midsize bank in the country to receive top ten honors for both employee satisfaction and financial success, as well as being named one of America's most trusted companies."

Mr. Muhammad, a Lexington resident, has more than 25 years of banking, finance, and sales experience and a proven track record of consistently leading significant business growth and the development of high performing teams. He is a highly effective leader who builds solid relationships and inspires trust, support, and enthusiasm with clients, teams, and community leaders. In addition to being one of eight council members on the Cleveland Fed's Advisory council providing advice, strategic counsel, and feedback aimed at improving diversity, equity, inclusion, and opportunity at the Cleveland Fed and the region it serves, Abdul is heavily involved in the community. He currently serves on the boards of the Fayette County Local Development and Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County, is Vice President of the Kentucky Mortgage Bankers Association, and is Board Chair of the Historic Courthouse General Partner Board. Mr. Muhammad's office is located in WesBanco's financial center on Vine Street in Lexington, KY.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.6 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full-service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

