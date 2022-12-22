Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (“Petrobras” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PBR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 14, 2022, Petrobras disclosed that Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels had sent it an interdiction notice ordering the shutdown of 37 onshore oil and gas production facilities in the state of Bahia. According to media reports, agency technicians auditing the facilities had found irregularities there.

On this news, Petrobras’s stock price $1.01, or 9.9%, to close at $9.13 per share on December 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

