Scheduling for Updated COVID-19 Dose for Children Ages Three and Older Now Available at Select Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs locations

4 minutes ago
Following FDA authorization and new CDC recommendations, select Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) locations, including Bartell Drugs in the Pacific Northwest, are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine to children ages 3 and over. Rite Aid pharmacists are trained to administer vaccines 3 and older.

“Approval of the updated vaccine for our pediatric population allows us to continue to help our communities fight COVID-19,” said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. “Current data shows that this updated vaccine enhances protections against COVID-19, and we recommend parents consider keeping their children up to date with this vaccination to help prevent severe disease and outcomes.”

Parents or guardians can schedule eligible children using Rite Aid’s online scheduler at riteaid.com%2Fpharmacy%2Fscheduler. Bartell Drugs customers can use the online scheduling tool linked+here.

According to the FDA and CDC the eligibility requirements for the Pfizer vaccine are as follows:

  • Children six months through four years of age who have not yet begun their three-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or have not yet received the third dose of their primary series will now receive the updated (bivalent) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as the third dose in their primary series following two doses of the original (monovalent) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • Children six months through four years of age who have already completed their three-dose primary series with the original (monovalent) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will not be eligible for a booster dose of an updated bivalent vaccine at this time. Children in this age group who already completed their primary series would still be expected to have protection against the most serious outcomes from the currently circulating omicron variant.

Appointments are based on vaccine availability. Children must be accompanied by an adult to their vaccine appointment. Customers may receive their updated vaccine dose at Rite Aid or Bartell Drugs regardless of where they received their previous doses within the primary series. The first two doses of the primary vaccination series are required for customers, if not already received.

In addition to receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations, customers can schedule their flu shot, which can be received at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC recommends everyone six months of age and older receive a flu vaccine each season with rare exception.

“With cooler weather upon us and people gathering more indoors, especially around the holidays, we urge our communities to stay up-to-date on their vaccines to protect themselves and others,” said Staniforth.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

