Rebecca A. Weyenberg Elected to the EMCOR Group, Inc. Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced the election by the Company’s Board of Directors (the Board) of Rebecca A. Weyenberg to the Board effective December 14, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005324/en/

Weyenberg.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Weyenberg, 59, is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE). Astec Industries designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment, materials and components used in infrastructure, aggregates, and mining activities in the U.S. and internationally.

Anthony J. Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR Group, Inc. commented, “Becky brings a proven track record to our Board as a financial and strategic leader with applied experience in the construction industry as well as the manufacturing, industrial, and distribution market sectors, all of which are important sectors for EMCOR. Moreover, Becky has a strong background in evaluating strategic acquisitions and building effective finance organizations. Her knowledge and leadership experience are going to be a tremendous asset to EMCOR as we continue to grow our business and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Ms. Weyenberg joined Astec in December 2019 after previously serving as Vice President of Global Finance Operations for Welbilt, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of commercial foodservice equipment. Prior to Welbilt, she served as Vice President, Finance for the North American region for AGCO, a global agricultural machinery manufacturer.

Ms. Weyenberg received a B.A. in Accounting from Carthage College.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s website at www.emcorgroup.com. EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of our website at www.emcorgroup.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221215005324r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005324/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.