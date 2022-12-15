Ardagh Glass Packaging named Diageo's 'Supplier of the Year 2022'

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) has been named Supplier of the Year in Diageo's Supplier Awards, which recognize Diageo's external partners.

The Awards celebrate organizations that have "demonstrated resilience and dedication to Diageo's business, driving value through outstanding quality, innovation and service alongside incredible collaboration and leadership."

"Being named as Supplier of the Year is an incredible achievement, and we are proud to be recognized as one of the top performing partners in Diageo's honors list," said Mike Dick, CEO of AGP. "This award sums up everything we strive for in our customer partnerships, particularly over the past 12 months."

Ardagh supplies glass packaging to many of Diageo's world-renowned brands, which include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Gordon's, Captain Morgan and Bulleit Bourbon.

Further information

Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at Ardagh Glass Packaging –
North America, [email protected], +1.317.558.5717

Sharon Todd, Head of Marketing at Ardagh Glass Packaging – Europe,
[email protected], +44 1 977 674111 +44 7768 718941

Marlene Scott, Brand Manager at Ardagh Glass Packaging – South Africa,
[email protected], +27 11 874 2334 I M: +27 83 578 8720

Download image here.

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with sales of approximately $10bn.

favicon.png?sn=DE67030&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-glass-packaging-named-diageos-supplier-of-the-year-2022-301704331.html

SOURCE Ardagh Group

