Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced that Reggie Aggarwal, Cvent CEO & Founder, was inducted into the Washington Business Hall of Fame by Junior Achievement of Greater Washington. As the third youngest inductee in its nearly 35-year history, Aggarwal joined a class of distinguished honorees in Washington DC for a gala event celebrating their professional and philanthropic contributions to the quality of life in Greater Washington through the private sector economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005351/en/

Cvent CEO & Founder Reggie Aggarwal, 2022 Washington Business Hall of Fame Inductee (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized as a 2022 laureate,” said Aggarwal. “We’re extremely proud of the important role our company has played over the last two decades in helping to build a vibrant technology sector and more diverse regional economy. As an entrepreneur, it’s incredibly rewarding to create meaningful career opportunities and inspire the next generation of leaders to make their own unique impact.”

Since 1988, the Washington Business Hall of Fame has recognized the achievements and impact of the region’s most accomplished business leaders – celebrating the impact they’ve had on regional growth and the health of local communities. Prior laureates include the Chairmen & CEOs of Hilton, Booz Allen, Gannett, Marriott, Lockheed Martin, Capital One, GEICO, Fannie Mae, MedStar, and the Founders of The Carlyle Group, among many other accomplished business leaders.

The Washington Business Hall of Fame benefits Junior Achievement of Greater Washington (JA). JA’s vision is to systematically re-engineer education to expand economic mobility and opportunity for all students. For more information about the Washington Business Hall of Fame, visit www.washingtonbusinesshalloffame.org.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,800 employees and over 21,000 customers worldwide as of September 30, 2022. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com. From time to time, we plan to utilize our investor relations website, investors.cvent.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005351/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership