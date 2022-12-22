Gilead Sciences: Latinas Contra Cancer Empowers Patients To Advocate for Change

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / When Darcie Green's dad got sick, she thought she was prepared to help him navigate the healthcare system. She'd spent her entire career in healthcare policy. But as he got sicker and his care got more complicated, she found herself in over her head.

"Even with all of the knowledge I had of healthcare policy, and all of the working knowledge I had of patient advocacy in healthcare systems, it was so difficult for my dad to get adequate care," remembers Darcie. "I was faced with this very personal and scary moment of seeing firsthand unnecessary issues within healthcare systems."

Darcie's dad eventually recovered, but the experience of fighting for his care had a big impact on her. Today, she brings that unique perspective into her daily work, as the Executive Director of Latinas Contra Cancer, a San Jose-based nonprofit advocacy organization and Gilead grantee.

Latinas Contra Cancer nonprofit
Founded in 2003, Latinas Contra Cancer aims to raise awareness about cancer in the Latinx community and advocate for improved care. Through its support groups, skilled patient advocates and educational programs, the organization has improved the health outcomes of thousands of individuals in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in the Bay Area as they navigate cancer diagnoses and treatment.

Darcie came on as Executive Director four years ago, but she was well aware of the organization's mission for a long time: Before passing away from breast cancer, Darcie's grandmother who lived in San Jose was in the very first support group held by Latinas Contra Cancer. "I know just how important getting linguistically and culturally competent support during her cancer journey was for my grandmother," says Darcie. "She received dignity and care from the organization."

In the four years since Darcie started at the organization, she's helped strengthen its programs, expand its support groups and rebrand its patient advocacy division - all rooted in the Latinx community.

"If someone diagnosed with cancer is having an issue with getting the follow-up screenings that they need or the quality care that they deserve, we make sure they don't have to navigate through it alone," she says.

Providing support for people who come through Latinas Contra Cancer remains at the core of its mission. But as Darcie dove further into the work, she began to identify the many racial and ethnic disparities in care.

"We're helping people navigate care each day by assisting them in getting to their appointments and getting better treatment," she says. "But it's not eliminating these injustices from happening. We're just helping people navigate them."

Defensoras: Healthcare Advocate Training program
To make a difference in these efforts, Latinas Contra Cancer launched Defensoras: Healthcare Advocate Training, a program for patients that's designed with modules on topics such as patient's rights, healthcare justice and navigating treatment options. Graduates of the 10-week program have the potential to generate significant improvements in their healthcare community. But as cancer survivors themselves, there's an added layer of importance to the work.

"This is really about power building in the Latinx patient population to push healthcare systems to be more just," says Darcie. "It's a big win for everybody because when patients feel more powerful, they have more hope. Adjusting the power dynamic between patients and healthcare providers is important to us."

By arming these patients with the tools they need to create change, Darcie is working to expand the reach of Latinas Contra Cancer.

"We're going to have large numbers of patients with more knowledge of policy and the healthcare system and how to prevent disparities," says Darcie. "This additional knowledge will help us identify what we should take on next."

Originally published by Gilead Sciences https://stories.gilead.com/articles/latinas-contra-cancer-empowers-patients-to-advocate-for-change

a15e4d0f-669a-4760-af8e-0fbf31652ec0.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: http://www.gilead.com/
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731987/Gilead-Sciences-Latinas-Contra-Cancer-Empowers-Patients-To-Advocate-for-Change

img.ashx?id=731987

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.