SailPoint+Technologies%2C+Inc., the leader in enterprise identity+security, today announced that KuppingerCole’s %26ldquo%3BLeadership+Compass%3A+Identity+Governance+and+Administration%26rdquo%3B report named SailPoint an Overall Leader in identity governance and administration (IGA) for the fifth consecutive year. SailPoint received a clean sweep of “strong positive” ratings across KuppingerCole’s IGA criteria and was named a leader across all industry categories, spanning overall, product, market, and innovation leadership.

KuppingerCole Leadership Compass reports provide respected market analysis designed to help organizations identify which vendors, products, and services they should consider within a given market. The IGA Leadership Compass report includes a detailed evaluation of market players, equipping technology decision makers with the knowledge to analyze vendors based on their organization’s current identity security priorities. The report focuses on security, functionality, integration, interoperability, and usability, as well as vendors’ innovativeness, market position, ecosystem, and financial strength.

SailPoint provides the most comprehensive and advanced multi-tenant identity security platform on the market, utilizing AI and machine learning to enhance autonomous risk detection and mitigation, smart process orchestration, identity and lifecycle management, and access provisioning.

“SailPoint's early recognition of Access Governance requirements... combined with strong marketing messaging and execution has led it to be one of the most evaluated IGA vendors for mid-to enterprise-sized organizations,” said Nitish Deshpande, Research Analyst, KuppingerCole. “SailPoint continues to enhance its provisioning, automation, AI driven risk mitigation, and reporting capabilities in a positive direction, making it a recommended consideration in any IGA evaluation.”

In a growing market, the report highlights the level of identity and access intelligence as a key differentiator between IGA product solutions and automation as a key trend to reduce management workload by automating tasks. The report goes on to cite SailPoint’s workflow management, excellent identity lifecycle management, and access review and certifications driven by AI/machine learning among a list of other strengths, underscoring SailPoint’s ability to provide an effective IGA solution that addresses today’s evolving identity management needs.

"It’s an honor to be named an Overall Leader in IGA by KuppingerCole once—let alone five years in a row,” said Grady Summers, EVP of Product, SailPoint. “Our position in this report is a testament to the work SailPoint has done to relentlessly innovate to address the ever-evolving identity needs of today’s enterprise. With a majority of breaches today tying back to a compromised identity, it’s clear that identity security needs to be foundational to enterprise security. SailPoint receiving the highest possible ratings across all evaluation categories reflects our strong and deep understanding of the existing and emerging security challenges enterprises face and our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers in today’s threat environment.”

The SailPoint Identity Security Platform optimizes and governs access to all identities within an organization’s environment, providing comprehensive visibility into the identity security of the enterprise. With unmatched intelligence and frictionless automation designed to streamline identity discovery, management, and security, SailPoint’s identity security platform enables users to both face down today’s most dangerous threats and improve their operational efficiency.

Read the accompanying 2022+KuppingerCole+Leadership+Compass+Report+on+IGA. SailPoint’s analysis can be found on pages 84-86.

KuppingerCole’s Report Methodology

KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass distinction is based on IGA vendors ability to meet a range of criteria and capabilities such as Target System Connectivity, Access Review, Access Risk Management, User Interface and Mobile Support, Access Request and Approval, Access Intelligence, Authentication and Data Model in addition to the depth of the product’s technical specifications, Unique Selling Propositions and innovative product features that distinguish them from other offerings available in the market.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leading provider of identity security for the modern enterprise. Enterprise security starts and ends with identities and their access, yet the ability to manage and secure identities today has moved well beyond human capacity. Using a foundation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the SailPoint Identity Security Platform delivers the right level of access to the right identities and resources at the right time—matching the scale, velocity, and environmental needs of today’s cloud-oriented enterprise. Our intelligent, autonomous, and integrated solutions put identity security at the core of digital business operations, enabling even the most complex organizations across the globe to build a security foundation capable of defending against today’s most pressing threats.

