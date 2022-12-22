MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Stemtech Corporation ("Stemtech") (OTCQB:STEK), an innovative stemceutical™ company and the pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today announced that the Leadership Event held at the Dreams Playa Mujeres Resort in Cancun, Mexico was a huge success.

Stemtech Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer, John W. Meyer, says "it was terrific week-long Leadership Event we just concluded in Cancun. We celebrated Independent Business Partners (IBPs) from Taiwan, Canada, Mexico, Ecuador and the U.S., meeting and sharing Stemtech. It was an event of introducing new products, systems, celebrating the many heart-warming stories. The setting at the Dreams Playa Mujeres Resort was a perfect venue which everyone enjoyed. We were gathered with Founding IBP, Izzy Matos, Chairman's Club Claudia Zamudio and Ana Groenewold along with a rising stars, Maria Felix Rodriguez, Mike and Margie Mares, Sam Holland and Ray Canaepa."

Stemtech CEO, Charles S. Arnold also commented "you feel the emotion, the passion of the IBP testimonies both about the impactful results they experience not only with our all-natural, plant-based stemceutical products, but also the successes they have as entrepreneurs. Together we came away stronger and even more energized to share Stemtech with more people. Seeing Ms. Teresa Liu from Taiwan give her presentation in English, having practiced on the long flight from Taipei, was just astounding. Listening to a new IBP talk about how she significantly advanced her financial status via the Stemtech business opportunity was incredible. There are so many more stories like this."

Newly announced Vice President of Global Sales, Alejandro Carrillo proudly stated that "Stemtech is eagerly planning to offer business academies in the U.S., Mexico, Taiwan, Canada and Ecuador in 2023, where training and recognition will be the focus. In my new role as Global Sales, we will be expanding into new and exciting opportunities in promoting cutting-edge products and business opportunities. 2023 will be a banner year for all of Stemtech."

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 marked the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. In October, Life Factor Research (LFR) became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. Stemtech introduced their new CellectOne™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream, a proprietary blend product created by LFR at the Cancun Leadership Conference. Stemtech also announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the new role of Vice President Global Sales.

Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company's patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body's adult stem cells from its bone marrow. Stemtech as for seventeen (17) years recognized the significance of stem cells and how important a role they play in health and wellness. The global focus on stem cells with new investments in R & D, as reported by Research and Market publication, by pharma and biotech validate Stemtech's value for improving health and quality of life. In addition, the business, income earning opportunity provided by Stemtech offers people a chance to earn money in these challenging economic times.

The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), skincare (to be announced) and D-Fuze™ (EMF blocker). Its stemceutical products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

