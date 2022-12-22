MetLife Investment Management To Acquire Specialist ESG Manager, Affirmative Investment Management

50 minutes ago
WHIPPANY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (

NYSE:MET, Financial), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affirmative Investment Management (AIM), a specialist global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) impact fixed income investment manager with deep capabilities in impact investing, verification, reporting and engagement. As of June 30, 2022, AIM's assets under management were $1.01 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

The acquisition will advance MIM's ESG investment and reporting capabilities as it seeks to deliver client solutions and long-term risk adjusted returns. "By combining AIM's expertise with MIM's commitment to sustainable investing, we will be even better positioned to provide comprehensive insight and counsel to clients and consultants on ESG considerations," said Steven J. Goulart, president of MIM and executive vice president and chief investment officer for MetLife. "MIM will maintain its fundamental investment processes, and AIM brings us additional capabilities to evaluate sustainability and risk considerations across our core competencies in public fixed income, private fixed income and real estate."

"We are pleased to be able to join a world-class institutional investment firm in MIM and continue our mission of managing high-performing portfolios that consider positive environmental and social impact," said Stephen Fitzgerald, who co-founded AIM in 2014. "Upon our planned integration with MIM's investment teams, we believe that we can deliver differentiated insights and analysis to MIM's growing roster of global clients."

AIM has won numerous ESG related industry awards, most recently Best ESG Investment Fund: Fixed Income at the ESG Investing Awards 2022, Impact Asset manager of the Year at the 2021 Australian Impact Investment Awards, and Impact Report of the Year (for investors) at the Environmental Finance Bond Awards in 2021.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and, as of June 30, 2022, had $590.9 billion in total assets under management.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About Affirmative Investment Management

Affirmative Investment Management (AIM) is a specialist global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) impact fixed income investment manager with deep capabilities in impact investing, verification, reporting and engagement. Established in 2014, AIM focuses on mobilizing mainstream capital to address ESG-related challenges. Its mission is to manage fixed income portfolios that generate positive environmental and social impact without compromising financial returns. AIM's highly experienced team is solely focused on investing in, and expanding, the impact bond market with a rigorous approach to building impact bond portfolios and generating returns.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as "will," "seek," "continue," "planned," "believe" and "can" are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife's future results could differ, and it does not undertake any obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

