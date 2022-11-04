Datadog Named a Leader in AIOps by Independent Research Firm

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022

Analyst report evaluated Datadog as a leader based on the strength of its current offering and its strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2022. The research identifies, evaluates and scores the 11 top vendors offering products with AIOps capabilities. The Forrester report stated that Datadog leads the pack in data insights and visualizations.

Datadog_logo.jpg

"Feedback from our customers drives our product decisions. We are focused on how we can provide customers with the best possible products and continuously innovate to predict and meet their needs," said Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog. "We believe our position as a Leader in Forrester's Wave for AIOps further validates our approach and our ability to deliver value to our customers both now and in the future."

Forrester analysts noted that, of the companies evaluated, Datadog has an R&D team boasting the highest number of data scientists dedicated to machine learning and artificial intelligence product advancements.

"Cloud-native organizations and those moving large portions of their operations to the cloud will be well served by Datadog's strengths in observability, OOTB integrations, and data-handling capabilities," the Forrester report said in the research.

The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2022 is available now for download: https://www.datadoghq.com/resources/forrester-wave-aiops-2022/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact
Dan Haggerty
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY67156&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datadog-named-a-leader-in-aiops-by-independent-research-firm-301704450.html

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY67156&Transmission_Id=202212151157PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY67156&DateId=20221215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.